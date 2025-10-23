Montréal Victoire Extends Contracts for Three Foundational Players

MONTRÉAL, QC - The Montréal Victoire announced on Thursday that the team has signed two-year contract extensions with the first three foundational players in its history: captain Marie-Philip Poulin, goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens, and alternate captain Laura Stacey. All three players are now under contract through the end of the 2027-28 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. They enter the season on the heels of an outstanding and award-winning 2024-25 campaign with the Victoire and helped Team Canada secure a silver medal at the IIHF Women's World Championship in April.

"These three players have been the heart and soul of our team since day one, and we wanted to make it absolutely clear that they will remain integral members of the Victoire for a long time to come," said Victoire General Manager Danièle Sauvageau. "Their work ethic, determination, and attitude embody everything we want to see in our players, and their leadership in the locker room brings us immeasurable value."

Marie-Philip Poulin (5'7") is the PWHL's all-time leading scorer and completed one of the best seasons of her career in 2024-25, earning PWHL Forward of the Year and Billie Jean King MVP Award honours. The 34-year-old from Beauceville, QC finished first with a league-high 19 goals in 30 games and ranked fourth with 26 points. She also topped the scoring charts at the World Championship with 12 points and became Canada's all-time leading scorer at Women's Worlds, on top of earning Best Forward and Tournament MVP and leading to her recognition as IIHF Female Player of the Year.

"I am so proud to remain with the Victoire for the long run. It's an honour and a privilege to wear this jersey and represent our city alongside my teammates," said the Victoire captain. "I am thrilled for this upcoming season to get started and look forward to reconnecting with our great fans."

Ann-Renée Desbiens (5'9") was a dominant force in net last season, leading all goaltending categories in the league with 15 wins, a goals-against average of 1.86, and a save percentage of .932, earning her the PWHL's Goaltender of the Year title. The 31-year-old from Charlevoix, QC maintained her elite performance during the Victoire's four playoff games, posting a 1.55 GAA and a .943 save percentage.

"We are in the process of building something special in Montréal, and it's great news to see that the three original players will continue the journey and work together for the next three seasons," said Desbiens. "Our extraordinary fans have made this decision even easier, and we're really looking forward to seeing them again next month."

Laura Stacey (5'10") has been one of the Victoire's most consistent and productive players since day one, finishing second in team scoring each campaign. Last season, the 31-year-old from Kleinburg, ON recorded 11 goals and 11 assists in 27 games. Her impact extends beyond the rink in Montréal, where she won the PWHL "hockey for all" Award presented by Scotiabank. This award recognizes the PWHL player with the greatest community impact, with Stacey notably organizing events and raising funds that supported underserved communities to help girls aged 12 to 17 gain access to sports.

"I could not be more excited to be extending here in Montréal especially beside these two incredible players and even better people. When I first signed here in Montréal, I had no idea what to expect, but the last two years have blown me away and there is absolutely nowhere else that I want to be," said Stacey. "Montréal is my home, and I could not be more thankful for the way this city, this organization and this TEAM has welcomed me with open arms. I want to do whatever it takes to help bring the Walter Cup to Montréal! Je t'aime Montréal. I am very excited for the next three years!"

Four players are now signed with the Victoire through the 2027-28 season following the recent announcement of first-round draft pick Nicole Gosling's three-year contract.

The Victoire open the 2025-26 PWHL season in Boston on Sunday, Nov. 23, followed by the home opener at Place Bell against New York on Tuesday, Nov. 25.

