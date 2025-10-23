PWHL Media House Announces Season Three of Jocks in Jills Presented by Sharkninja, Hosted by Tessa Bonhomme and Julia Tocheri

Published on October 23, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) today announced the return of Jocks in Jills presented by SharkNinja for Season Three - its second season as part of PWHL Media House. Co-hosted by Tessa Bonhomme and Julia Tocheri, Jocks in Jills continues to set the standard for women's hockey storytelling, connecting fans to the personalities, humor, and culture surrounding the sport.

Following a breakout year in which Spotify listener hours increased by more than 300% and social followers grew by 25%, Jocks in Jills heads into Season Three with even more fan engagement, new segments, and expanded coverage leading into both the PWHL's third season and the 2026 Winter Olympics.

"Every time we sit down to record, I think about how lucky we are to be part of this moment for women's hockey," said Tocheri. "The PWHL is setting new standards on the ice, and Jocks in Jills is about matching that energy off it, giving fans a front row seat to the stories, rivalries, and personalities driving the game forward."

What's New This Season

Direct Fan Interaction - Official call, text, and email lines for listener questions and submissions. +1 (929) 542-2442 | jocksinjills@thepwhl.com

New Segments - "Dr. Jill" invites fans to share their hockey dilemmas for Tessa and Julia to solve, and "Courtney's Corner" brings back fan-favorite Courtney Kennedy for her take on the latest women's hockey storylines.

Olympic Coverage

Exclusive stories and interviews in the weeks leading to the Milan Games, giving fans an inside look at players preparing for the world's biggest stage.

Reporting live from Milan during the women's hockey tournament, providing coverage, analysis and behind-the-scenes access to PWHL Olympians throughout the Games.

In-Market Activations - More live podcasts, appearances, and collaborations across all eight PWHL markets.

Expanded content - A brand-new women's hockey show will launch as part of PWHL Media House later this season, expanding the league's content footprint.

Season Three Launch

Season Three of Jocks in Jills kicks off with an exclusive interview with Kristýna Kaltounková, the PWHL's first overall pick in the 2025 Draft, debuting Friday, Oct. 24 at 6 a.m. ET. New episodes drop every Tuesday and Friday morning across all major audio platforms and on the PWHL YouTube channel.

Fans can tune in to Jocks in Jills on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and wherever podcasts are found.







