Montréal Victoire Sign First Round Draft Pick Nicole Gosling

Published on October 10, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Montreal Victoire News Release







MONTRÉAL, QC - The Montréal Victoire announced on Friday that the club has signed defender Nicole Gosling, the team's first pick in the 2025 PWHL Draft, to a three-year Standard Player Agreement through the 2027-28 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season.

Gosling (5 ¬Â²7 ¬Â³) was selected in the first round (4th overall) by Montréal after concluding her collegiate career at Clarkson University where she was the most productive defender in Golden Knights history, with a total of 148 points (44 goals, 104 assists) in 170 games over five seasons.

A native of London, ON, the 23-year-old followed her ECAC Defender of the Year title in 2023-24 with another strong campaign, tallying 39 points in 40 games in 2024-25, earning her a second consecutive selection to the ECAC First All-Star Team.

She also won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2024 IIHF Women's World Championship, alongside her cousin Julia Gosling, who completed her PWHL rookie season with Toronto this past spring and is now a member of PWHL Seattle. Gosling is currently training with the Canadian National Team.

"We were already very excited to see Nicole in action this season, and that feeling has only grown since we got to spend time with her following the recent draft," said Victoire General Manager Danièle Sauvageau. "In addition to being very talented, she has great energy, which is sincere and contagious. Our fans are really going to enjoy her style of play."

"I am thrilled to sign a three-year agreement with La Victoire. It's an honour to be a member of this great organization and to learn from and compete with world-class staff and teammates," declared Gosling. "I am looking forward to living out my dream of playing professional hockey, and to do it for the best fans in the league and in such a historic hockey city is truly special. Allez la Victoire!"

Gosling is the first member of the Victoire's 2025 draft class to sign and joins a blue line that features veterans Erin Ambrose, Amanda Boulier, Kati Tabin, Jessica DiGirolamo and Maggie Flaherty.

The Victoire open the 2025-26 PWHL season in Boston on Sunday, Nov. 23, followed by the home opener at Place Bell against New York on Tuesday, Nov. 25. Season Ticket Memberships and Half Season Ticket Packages are now available, click here for more information. Single Game Tickets will be available starting Tuesday, Oct. 14.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from October 10, 2025

Montréal Victoire Sign First Round Draft Pick Nicole Gosling - Montreal Victoire

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.