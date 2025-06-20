Toronto Sceptres Sign Jess Kondas to One-Year Deal

June 20, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Toronto Sceptres News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Sceptres have agreed to terms with defender Jess Kondas on a one-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement, the team announced today. The contract will see Kondas through the 2025-26 PWHL season.

"We are excited to give Jess Kondas an opportunity to play in the league. For the past two seasons Jess has been on our roster as a reserve player. She has shown a tremendous level of commitment to our team and her development," said General Manager Gina Kingsbury. "We believe she is ready to take the next step and look forward to having on our roster next season."

From Calgary, AB, 25-year-old Kondas has spent the past two seasons as a member of the Sceptres' Reserve Player List, making one game appearance on December 27, 2024, where she scored her first PWHL goal on her first shot, contributing to a 4-2 win against Boston. Before becoming a Sceptre out of the inaugural training camp, Kondas played a season in Sweden with SDE HF tallying four points in 32 games. Attending Minnesota State University, she represented the Mavericks for five years and concluded her NCAA career as the program's all-time leader in blocked shots with 248.

"I'm excited to be back with this group and contribute in a different way," said Kondas. "It's been great to experience the growth of this organization and fan base for the past two years, as well as my own development as a player. I'm looking forward to the opportunity to show that this season."

Kondas is the seventh player to sign with the Sceptres this offseason along with fellow defender Kali Flanagan, forward returnees Maggie Connors, Jesse Compher and Natalie Spooner, and new acquisitions in goaltender Elaine Chuli and forward Claire Dalton.

The Sceptres will continue adding to their roster with six picks in the 2025 PWHL Draft, including the third overall selection. The 2025 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck will take place on Tuesday, June 24 at 7 p.m. ET, with the first three rounds broadcast live on TSN and in its entirety on TSN+ and on the league's YouTube channel.

Fans and supporters wishing to stay informed on upcoming ticket releases, team announcements, and exclusive offers are encouraged to subscribe to The Beacon, the official Toronto Sceptres newsletter.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.