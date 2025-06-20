New York Re-Signs Lauren Bernard and Kayla Vespa to One-Year Contracts

June 20, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

NEW YORK - The New York Sirens announced Friday that the team has re-signed defender Lauren Bernard and forward Kayla Vespa to one-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreements for the 2025-26 season.

Lauren Bernard, Defender, 1-year Standard Player Agreement

Bernard, a 23-year-old from Madison, Ohio, was initially acquired by New York in March after beginning her rookie season with the Toronto Sceptres. With the Sirens, she appeared in eight games and contributed two assists.

"There is no doubt that Lauren Bernard's ceiling, full potential, and determination to reach it make her a player we're excited to continue working with after starting that journey mid-season," said General Manager Pascal Daoust.

In the 2024 PWHL Draft, Bernard was selected by Toronto in the fourth round and went on to play 15 games for the Sceptres, contributing one assist offensively. Prior to turning pro, she developed across five NCAA seasons, including two with the Clarkson University Golden Knights and three with the Ohio State University Buckeyes. At Ohio State, she became a two-time National Champion, a three-time OSU Scholar-Athlete, and appeared in 118 games, recording 105 blocked shots, 15 goals and 47 assists.

"I am honored to be re-signing with the New York Sirens," said Bernard. "Being able to represent this organization and passionate fan base means so much to me and I'm thrilled to continue contributing to the foundation that we've been building."

Kayla Vespa, Forward, 1-year Standard Player Agreement

Vespa, a 28-year-old from Hamilton, Ontario, appeared in 10 games for New York during the 2024-25 season after beginning the campaign on the team's Reserve Player list. She has been a part of the Sirens organization since being selected in the thirteenth round of the inaugural PWHL Draft and recorded two goals and one assist in 23 games during the inaugural season.

"Kayla Vespa is a role model through her tenacity, passion, and commitment to doing whatever it takes for the good of the team. Her speed and respect for the game make her a teammate you can trust at any moment," said Daoust.

Prior to the PWHL, Vespa played three seasons in the PWHPA, including the 2022-23 campaign as a member of Team Adidas where she appeared in 19 games and scored five goals and six assists. Collegiately, she competed for St. Lawrence University and totaled 135 games with 68 points. Vespa earned ECAC All-Academic Honors in both the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

"I am so excited to be back for my third season with the New York Sirens," said Vespa. "I'm fired up to hit the ice with my teammates and feel the love from our fans-let's make this one unforgettable!"

Vespa and Bernard return to a Sirens lineup that has 11 other players under contract for the 2025-26 season, including forward Taylor Girard, who also re-signed with the team on Wednesday.

The Sirens will also continue adding to its roster with six picks in the 2025 PWHL Draft, including the first overall selection. Fans can watch the 2025 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck on Tuesday, June 24 at 7 p.m. ET, live on the league's YouTube channel and in Canada on TSN.

The Sirens will also continue adding to its roster with six picks in the 2025 PWHL Draft, including the first overall selection. Fans can watch the 2025 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck on Tuesday, June 24 at 7 p.m. ET, live on the league's YouTube channel and in Canada on TSN.







