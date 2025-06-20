Minnesota Frost Sign Defender Sidney Morin to a Two-Year Contract

June 20, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Minnesota Frost News Release







St. Paul, MN - The Minnesota Frost announced today that defender Sidney Morin has signed a two-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement to join the team through the 2026-27 season. Morin - who spent the last two seasons in Boston with the Fleet - is the first non-returning player to sign with the Frost this offseason. 

"Our staff had identified Sidney Morin as a top target heading into the signing period," said General Manager Melissa Caruso. "She's a reliable defender whose work ethic and offensive abilities will complement our D-core perfectly. We are excited to welcome her home to Minnesota."

The 30-year-old native of Minnetonka, MN was originally selected by Minnesota in the ninth round (49th overall) in the inaugural PWHL Draft and signed with Boston out of training camp. Morin played in all 54 of Boston's regular season games through two seasons (4G, 8A, 12PTS) and all eight playoff games during the inaugural campaign (2A). The University of Minnesota-Duluth graduate was with the Bulldogs from 2013-17, recording 70 points (19G, 51A) in 147 career games and was named the NCAA Defensive Player of the Year in 2016-17. Prior to the PWHL, the three-time High School State Champion played her sixth season of professional hockey with the PHF's Minnesota Whitecaps in 2022-23. Morin was also a member of the U.S. Olympic team that won a gold medal in 2018.

"I am super excited to be coming home and playing for the Minnesota Frost," said Morin. "This is where my love for the game began, and to now have the chance to represent this city and these fans is truly special. I am looking forward to being surrounded by talented teammates and joining the whole organization."

Morin joins a Frost lineup that has ten other players under contract for the 2025-26 season, including fellow defenders Lee Stecklein and Natalie Buchbinder.

The Frost will also continue adding to its roster with six picks in the 2025 PWHL Draft, including the sixth overall selection. Fans can watch the 2025 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck on Tuesday, June 24 at 6 p.m. CT / 7 p.m. ET, live on the league's YouTube channel and in Canada on TSN. 

2025-2026 Minnesota Frost Season Ticket Memberships are available now at the team's website. Tickets start at $23 per game with members enjoying exclusive discounts on team gear, unique gifts and Members-only events. 







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.