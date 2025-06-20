Montréal Adds Two-Time Walter Cup Champion Maggie Flaherty to Roster

June 20, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Montreal Victoire News Release







MONTRÉAL, QC - The Montréal Victoire announced on Friday that the club has signed defender Maggie Flaherty to a one-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement for the 2025-26 season.

Flaherty (5'8") just won a second Walter Cup in as many springs with the Minnesota Frost. The 25-year-old completed her second season in the PWHL with one goal and one assist in 22 games. During the previous season she scored a goal and added five assists, while maintaining a +4 differential in 24 games. Her two goals in the PWHL were both game winning goals.

"Maggie brings a steady presence on the back end. She's a tough defender to play against, defends well, and is confident with the puck on her stick. Her offensive game will continue to grow, and she has great upside as a two-way defender in the PWHL," said Victoire General Manager Danièle Sauvageau.

A Lakeville, MN native, Flaherty played collegiately for the University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs, scoring 16 goals, while adding 61 assists in 153 games. She also helped the United States win the gold medal in the 2018 IIHF U18 Women's World Championship.

"I am incredibly excited and grateful to continue my professional career with such an amazing organization. I can't wait to play in front of Montréal's amazing fans and explore the beautiful city," said Flaherty.

In Montréal, she will be joining Erin Ambrose, Kati Tabin, Amanda Boulier and recent signee Jessica DiGirolamo on the blue line, who are all under contract for the 2025-26 season.

The Victoire will also continue adding to its roster with six picks in the 2025 PWHL Draft, including the fourth overall selection. The 2025 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck will take place on Tuesday, June 24 at 7 p.m. ET, with the first three rounds broadcast live on TSN and in its entirety on TSN+ and on the league's YouTube channel.

Season Ticket Memberships for the 2025-26 season are currently available to the general public via the Montréal Victoire website.







