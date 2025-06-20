Ottawa Charge Sign Veteran Defender Brooke Hobson

OTTAWA, ON - The Ottawa Charge announced today that veteran defender Brooke Hobson has signed a Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement for the 2025-26 season. Hobson, who hails from Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, joins forward Élizabeth Giguère as the second player to sign with the Charge after playing two consecutive seasons with the New York Sirens.  

The 26-year-old left shot defender played in all but one of the Sirens' first 54 games in the PWHL. She scored two goals and added seven assists for a career total of nine points in 53 games. 

"We're adding an experienced, tough defender that fits our style of hockey," said Charge General Manager Mike Hirshfeld. "She's been a captain at Northeastern University in her last two NCAA seasons, so she's also going to bring some leadership to our locker room." 

The 5'6" Hobson played for MoDo Hockey in Sweden (SDHL) in 2022-23 where she collected six goals and 20 points in 32 games before being selected in the eighth round (45th overall) in the inaugural PWHL Draft. In her five years at Northeastern University from 2017-22, she racked up 98 points (21G, 77A) in 170 games. She became an alternate captain in her junior season and a captain for the following two seasons where she played with Charge goaltender Gwyneth Philips. 

"After spending the last eight years of my career away from Canada, I'm excited to come back to my home country. I'm pumped to bring my game to a strong hockey market and to play in front of the passionate fans from Ottawa," said Hobson. "I can't wait to dive into the community and meet the fan base. As a defender, I want to bring some grittiness and a 200-foot game. I focus a lot on the defensive zone, but I like to move the puck or transport it up the ice. I'm also excited to reunite with Gwyneth Philips as we played together for four years. I also know Emily Clark. She's older than me but we're from Saskatchewan and our paths have crossed many times." 

Hobson caught Ottawa's attention when she picked up two primary assists in the infamous New York comeback at TD Place on March 25. The Charge led that game 3-0 after two periods, but the Sirens came back with six unanswered goals in the third period to win 6-3. Hobson started the rally by assisting on the first goal by Jessie Eldridge and got another point on the tying power play goal by Jade Downie-Landry.

Hobson joins an Ottawa blue line that already features Ronja Savolainen and Jocelyne Larocque under contract for the 2025-26 season.

The Charge will also continue adding to its roster with six picks in the 2025 PWHL Draft, including the fifth overall selection. The 2025 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck will take place on Tuesday, June 24 at 7 p.m. ET at the Hard Rock Casino and Hotel in Ottawa, with the first three rounds broadcast live on TSN and in its entirety on TSN+ and on the league's YouTube channel. 

