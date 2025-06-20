PWHL Vancouver Signs Forward Gabby Rosenthal

VANCOUVER -- PWHL Vancouver today announced that Gabby Rosenthal has been signed to a one-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement for the 2025-26 season. Rosenthal's playing rights were acquired by Vancouver when the team selected the New York Sirens forward with the ninth pick in the 2025 Expansion Draft.

"Gabby is one of the best two-way centers in the league and a player we were fortunate to add to our forward depth during the Expansion Draft," said Cara Gardner Morey, PWHL Vancouver General Manager. "On the ice, she is smart and gritty and excels at shutting down opponents and making the game difficult for them."

Rosenthal is a 25-year-old from Blaine, MN, who joined the PWHL as New York's fifth round pick in the 2024 PWHL Draft. She scored in her professional debut on Dec. 1, 2024, adding three assists for four points across 29 games. She also showed proficiency in the faceoff circle, with a 54% success rate throughout her rookie campaign. Collegiately, Rosenthal was a five-year Ohio State University Scholar Athlete and produced 72 points in 73 games over her final two seasons (2021-23). She also helped the Buckeyes win the 2022 NCAA National Championship.

"I'm honoured to be joining PWHL Vancouver for its inaugural season and to help bring the league out West," said Rosenthal. "I'm thrilled to become part of the Vancouver community and proud to represent this city. I can't wait to join this incredible group of athletes and dedicated staff in our chase for the Walter Cup together."

Rosenthal is part of a deep PWHL Vancouver forward group that includes recent acquisitions Michela Cava, Hannah Miller and Tereza Vanišová, fellow Expansion Draft picks Abby Boreen, Izzy Daniel, Denisa Křížová and Brooke McQuigge, and pre-draft signees Sarah Nurse and Jenn Gardiner.

PWHL Vancouver will also continue adding to its inaugural season roster with six picks in the 2025 PWHL Draft, including the seventh overall selection. The 2025 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck will take place on Tuesday, June 24 at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET, with the first three rounds to broadcast live on TSN and in its entirety on TSN+ and on the league's YouTube channel.

