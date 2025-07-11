PWHL Vancouver Signs Forward Brooke Mcquigge

VANCOUVER - PWHL Vancouver today announced that Brooke McQuigge has been signed to a one-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement for the 2025-26 season. McQuigge's playing rights were acquired by Vancouver when the team selected the Minnesota Frost forward with the fourth pick in the 2025 Expansion Draft.

"Brooke is a physical and gritty two-way forward," said Cara Gardner Morey, PWHL Vancouver General Manager. "She makes it tough on opponents every shift, and goalies know that she will go to the hard areas to score goals. We're excited to have her make a big impact on the ice and in the locker room."

McQuigge is a 25-year-old from Bowmanville, ON, who joined the PWHL as Minnesota's fourth round pick in the 2024 PWHL Draft. She finished tied for third in rookie scoring with 15 points (8G, 7A) in 29 games, highlighted by a six-game point streak from Mar. 7-30 which tied for second longest among all skaters in 2024-25. She also tied for the league lead with a 20% shooting percentage, and added three points (2G, 1A) in eight playoff games for the Walter Cup champions. Collegiately, McQuigge played five seasons at Clarkson University and recorded 111 points (53G, 58A) in 162 games for the Golden Knights. She also represented Canada at the U18 Women's Worlds with a silver medal in 2017 and bronze in 2018.

"I'm incredibly excited for the opportunity to help bring professional women's hockey to Vancouver," said McQuigge. "It is an honour to be part of this historic moment, and I cannot wait to get started with such a great group of teammates, staff and fans."

McQuigge is part of a deep PWHL Vancouver forward group that includes pre-draft signees Sarah Nurse, Jenn Gardiner, Hannah Miller, Michela Cava and Tereza Vanišová, and fellow Expansion Draft picks Abby Boreen, Izzy Daniel, Denisa Křížová and Gabby Rosenthal.

