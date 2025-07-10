PWHL Rookie of the Year Sarah Fillier Signs a Two-Year Extension with New York

July 10, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

New York Sirens News Release







NEW YORK - The New York Sirens announced today that star forward Sarah Fillier has signed a two-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement to stay with the team through the 2026-27 season. The first overall pick in the 2024 PWHL Draft tied for the league lead in points and was voted PWHL Rookie of the Year for the 2024-25 season.

"A milestone day and a true privilege for the New York Sirens organization and our fans to know that we'll be building the future here in New York with Sarah," said Sirens General Manager Pascal Daoust. "She brings exceptional talent, leadership and a relentless will to win - qualities that will elevate every teammate and ignite excitement in every fan. A unique person in a unique market, united by shared goals and driven by a standard of excellence."

The 25-year-old from Georgetown, ON, took the league by storm with 29 points, including 13 goals and 16 assists in 30 games and was voted a PWHL First Team All-Star and All-Rookie Team member. Her 13 goals ranked fourth among all skaters and included a league-high five power play tallies, while her 16 assists tied for most all-time in a season. Fillier produced two six-game point streaks and is the only player in PWHL history to score in five consecutive games and to record multiple four-game assist streaks.

"I'm so excited to re-sign in New York for two more years," said Fillier. "It's a special city to play in, and I feel lucky to be part of this team. I'm really looking forward to what's ahead and continuing to build something great in the Big Apple with the Sirens."

Before turning pro, Fillier played five NCAA seasons at Princeton University, compiling 194 points in 120 games which ranks fourth in Tigers history. Representing Canada on the international stage, Fillier won Olympic gold in 2022 and has competed in five IIHF Women's World Championships where she's won gold three times, two silver medals, and was named Tournament MVP in 2023.

The 5'5" Fillier returns to a Sirens lineup that has eight other forwards under contract for the 2025-26 season, including Emmy Fecteau, Taylor Girard, Elle Hartje, Paetyn Levis, Savannah Norcross, Kristin O'Neill, Noora Tulus and Kayla Vespa.

Fans looking to stay up to date on ticket release dates, team announcements, and exclusive offers are encouraged to subscribe to The Beat, the official Sirens newsletter. For ticket related inquiries, please contact newyorkinfo@thepwhl.com.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from July 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.