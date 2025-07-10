Ottawa Charge Ink Four Returning Players

OTTAWA, ON - The Ottawa Charge announced today the return of four players from the 2024-25 roster as forward Anna Meixner, defenders Sam Isbell and Jessica Adolfsson and goaltender Logan Angers have all signed one-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreements. 

Last season, Meixner, a 31-year-old from Austria, and Angers, a 25-year-old from Winnipeg, MB, spent the entire campaign on the Charge's active roster. 

"We are excited to see the growth of Anna Meixner next season as she became an important part of our offense in the second half of the season and into the playoffs," said Charge General Manager Mike Hirshfeld. "She was making big strides near the end of the season after making the adjustments from European hockey. While Logan Angers didn't get into a game last season, she was an important partner to support Gwyneth Philips. She worked hard to improve her craft, and we are excited to see how she progresses in year-two." 

Isbell, a 27-year-old Thunder Bay native, and Adolfsson, a 26-year-old Swedish rearguard, spent last season on the team's Reserve Player list, and have been rewarded for their relentless efforts and preparedness to jump into the lineup when called upon. Isbell suited up for four regular season games and four more games in the playoffs, while Adolfsson was inserted into one game. 

"Sam is popular among her teammates and has an elite understanding of the game. Jessica has a physical presence that is hard to match in this league. She was a tough opponent to her teammates in practice. We had so much depth on defense last season and very few injuries. They worked hard all season and will get a chance to prove what they can do next season," said Hirshfeld. 

Meixner had a goal and one assist in 28 regular season games after being a sixth-round pick of the Charge in 2024 and added two assists in eight playoff games. She also captained Austria to a historic first-place finish at the 2025 IIHF D1A Women's World Championship, leading her team with eight points to secure promotion to the tournament's Top Division in 2026. 

Angers started the season as the club's third goaltender but became a backup to Philips when Emerance Maschmeyer suffered a season-ending injury on March 11. In 98 career games at Quinnipiac University, she posted a 65-28-3 record while maintaining a 1.80 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage. 

Isbell split the inaugural PWHL season between Boston and Ottawa. The Mercyhurst University graduate also has three additional seasons of professional experience, including two with the PWHPA (2020-22) and one with the PHF's Montreal Force (2022-23). 

Adolfsson served as an alternate captain with Linköping HC of the SDHL for three seasons prior to the PWHL. The Penn State graduate also represented Sweden at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, recording one assist in five tournament games. 

Meixner is the eighth forward under contract with the Charge for the 2025-26 season, joining captain Brianne Jenner, Emily Clark, Gabbie Hughes, Kateřina Mrázová, Rebecca Leslie, Taylor House and newcomer Élizabeth Giguère. The signing of Isbell and Adolfsson gives the Charge six defenders under contract with returnees Ronja Savolainen and Jocelyne Larocque and newcomers Brooke Hobson and Emma Bergesen. Angers joins Philips between the pipes to bring the current roster count to 16. 

