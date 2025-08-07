Ottawa Charge Extend Playoff Top Scorer Emily Clark Through 2027-28

OTTAWA, ON - The Ottawa Charge announced today that forward Emily Clark has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep the team's top playoff scorer in Canada's national capital through the 2027-28 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season.

The 29-year-old from Saskatoon, SK, has served as an alternate captain for the Charge since the inaugural season when she was one of the team's first three foundational players signed to a three-year agreement. She is the only player to appear in every game in team history, amassing 34 points (13G, 21A) in 54 career regular season games and five points (3G, 2A) in eight playoff contests.

Clark finished second in Charge scoring during the 2024-25 campaign with 19 points (9G, 10A) in 30 games, including four multi-point performances. For the second straight season, she put together a six-game point streak totaling 10 points (4G, 6A) between Feb. 1-26. Her 87 shots tied for the team lead, while the physical side of her game was also amplified with a team-high 45 hits. During the playoffs, two of her three goals were game-winners, helping the team reach the PWHL Walter Cup Finals for the first time.

"This is a very exciting day for our organization. Emily was one of our inaugural signings and she has been everything we could have hoped for and more," said Charge General Manager Mike Hirshfeld. "She has been one of the best forwards in the PWHL over that time, and perhaps, even more importantly, she has become a pillar in our community through her engagement and charitable work with both adults and children. We are delighted to have her here in Ottawa for three more seasons.  She represents the core values of the Ottawa Charge organization and the PWHL."  

Clark is a two-time Canadian Olympian, winning a gold medal in Beijing 2022 and a silver medal in PyeongChang 2018. She has also represented Canada nine times at the IIHF  Women's World Championship, winning three gold medals, five silver and one bronze. Prior to turning professional, Clark played at the University of Wisconsin from 2014 to 2019, where she finished her collegiate career with a National Championship while serving as an alternate captain for the Badgers.

"When Mike (Hirshfeld) reached out about an extension, I was thrilled," said Clark. "I am proud to have been part of this organization from the inaugural season, and I am really grateful to get to extend my contract. Since the very first game, we have felt this unwavering support of the fans and it is so fun to play in front of them every night. Playing for such a passionate fan base made it easy for me to want more time here. I'm excited for more games at TD Place and more time in the community. After coming up just short of the Walter Cup last season, I am as motivated as ever to work to bring a championship in Ottawa." 

The Charge have 23 players signed for the 2025-26 season, with the roster comprised of 12 forwards, eight defenders and three goaltenders. Clark is one of three players signed through the 2027-28 season along with goaltender and Playoff MVP Gwyneth Philips and defender Rory Guilday who was selected in the first-round of the 2025 PWHL Draft.

