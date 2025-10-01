Ottawa Charge Release Full 2025-26 Regular-Season Schedule

Published on October 1, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

OTTAWA, Ontario - The highly anticipated 2025-26 regular-season schedule for the Ottawa Charge has been unveiled as part of today's Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) announcement. Building on their run to last season's PWHL Walter Cup Finals, the Charge will aim to take the next step in pursuit of a championship.

The 2025-26 regular season will once again feature 30 games per team, consistent with the 2024-25 season. The league's third season will also mark a historic first as the PWHL expands to eight teams with the addition of Vancouver and Seattle, up from six teams in the league's first two seasons.

The New York Sirens will be the first visitors at TD Place to launch the season on Saturday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. ET. It won't take long before Charge fans reunite with familiar faces now playing for the league's expansion teams, as PWHL Vancouver arrives in the nation's capital on Nov. 26, featuring former Charge standouts in goalie Emerance Maschmeyer, defender Ashton Bell, and forward Tereza Vanišová.

The Charge will continue their regular season with a third straight home game, welcoming the two-time defending champion Minnesota Frost on Dec. 2. Ottawa and Minnesota clashed in the PWHL Walter Cup Finals last season, where all four games of the series needed overtime to decide a winner.

PWHL Seattle, notably featuring former Charge forward Danielle Serdachny and defender Aneta Tejralová, will face Ottawa five times this season, including three tilts at TD Place on Jan. 28, Mar. 4 and Apr. 8. Seattle and the Toronto Sceptres are Ottawa's most frequent opponents in 2025-26, with five matchups each, while the Charge will play the league's other five teams four times apiece.

"The PWHL continues to be one of the most competitive professional leagues in the world and we are incredibly excited to learn about our schedule," said Charge Head Coach Carla MacLeod. "We know that there are no games off in our league and we look forward to the challenge of playing our brand of hockey at a high level of consistency. There is no doubt we have all circled the home opener at TD Place on November 22nd on our calendars. Our fans inspire us, their energy is electric, and they play with the kazoos like no one else. We can't wait to reunite with them."

The Charge are set to play eight games before Christmas compared to five last season and will close their season at home against the Sceptres on Apr. 25. The upcoming season will start and finish a week earlier than last season and will observe two international breaks. First, from Dec. 8 to 15 and then again for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games from Jan. 29 to Feb. 25, where a number of Charge players are expected to compete.

"It's great to know that we are starting our season with a home stand in front of our energetic fans. I expect our home opener will be another amazing atmosphere," said Charge captain Brianne Jenner. "I'm looking forward to jumping into the season earlier with more games in November and December," added the veteran forward.

Two games are in the books during the holiday season as the team will host matinée games at TD Place on Dec. 27 against the Boston Fleet and on Jan. 3 against the Frost.

Fans will have to be patient before they get to watch Canadian star Marie-Philip Poulin come back to TD Place as the Montréal Victoire's first visit is scheduled for Mar. 11.

The Charge are scheduled to play 13 games at TD Place. Non-primary venue games, along with broadcast and streaming information, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Season Ticket Memberships provide the best value to experience the PWHL and are on sale now here.

Watch the 2025-26 Ottawa Charge schedule release video here.

The Charge will offer pre-built partial ticket packages on Oct. 7. Single Game Tickets will be available starting Oct. 14. PWHL teams may also introduce additional package options leading up to the season as well as throughout the season.

DAY DATE OPPONENT VENUE TIME (ET)

Sat. Nov. 22 New York TD Place 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 26 Vancouver TD Place 7:00 p.m.

Tues. Dec. 2 Minnesota TD Place 7:00 p.m.

Thurs. Dec. 4 at Toronto Coca-Cola Coliseum 7:00 p.m.

Mon. Dec. 8 International Break

Tues. Dec. 16 at Vancouver Pacific Coliseum 10:00 p.m.

Wed. Dec. 17 at Seattle Climate Pledge Arena 10:00 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 21 at Minnesota TBA TBA

Tues. Dec. 23 at Toronto Coca-Cola Coliseum 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 27 Boston TD Place 12:00 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 3 Minnesota TD Place 1:00 p.m.

Wed. Jan. 7 Vancouver TD Place 7:00 p.m.

Sun. Jan. 11 at Boston TBA TBA

Tues. Jan. 13 at Montre al Place Bell 7:00 p.m.

Tues. Jan. 20 at New York Prudential Center 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 24 at Montre al Place Bell 2:00 p.m.

Wed. Jan. 28 Seattle TD Place 7:00 p.m.

Thurs. Jan. 29 2026 WINTER OLYMPIC GAMES

Sat. Feb. 28 Boston TD Place 2:00 p.m.

Wed. Mar. 4 Seattle TD Place 7:00 p.m.

Sun. Mar. 8 at New York Prudential Center 12:00 p.m.

Wed. Mar. 11 Montre al TD Place 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 14 at Vancouver Pacific Coliseum 3:00 p.m.

Wed. Mar. 18 at Minnesota Grand Casino Arena 7:00 p.m.

Sun. Mar. 22 Montre al TBA TBA

Sun. Mar. 29 at Seattle Climate Pledge Arena 7:00 p.m.

Thurs. Arp. 2 Toronto TBA TBA

Wed. Apr. 8 Seattle TD Place 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Apr. 11 at Toronto Coca-Cola Coliseum 2:00 p.m.

Sat. Apr. 18 New York TD Place 2:00p.m.

Wed. Apr. 22 at Boston Tsongas Center 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Apr. 25 Toronto TD Place TBA

