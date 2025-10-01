PWHL Vancouver Announces 2025-26 Season Schedule
VANCOUVER, BC (October 1, 2025) - PWHL Vancouver's inaugural home opener is set for Friday, Nov. 21 against fellow expansion team PWHL Seattle, in the first of 13 regular-season games to be played at the Pacific Coliseum.
The team's full 2025-26 regular season schedule of 30 games was announced today by the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL), with PWHL Vancouver's home opener helping to launch the league's third season as part of an opening day double-header.
"It's truly special to be starting our season at home in the Pacific Coliseum. As a little girl, I dreamed of this moment, and I can't wait to live it with my teammates and the fans on November 21, ¬Â said PWHL Vancouver forward Jenn Gardiner. "Over the past few months, we've connected with so many incredible fans, and seeing the arena filled on game day will make it a season opener to remember forever. Vancouver has always been home, and it's the honour of a lifetime to represent this city. The passion, excitement and support we've felt from the community fills me with gratitude and honestly gives me chills. Together, let's make the Coliseum the loudest rink in the league. Let's go, Vancouver! ¬Â
During the 2025-26 season, the PWHL will pause the season for two International Breaks. The first will begin Dec. 8, with PWHL Vancouver resuming games on Dec. 16 at home against the Ottawa Charge. The league will also pause from Jan. 29 to Feb. 25 for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, where several PWHL Vancouver players are expected to suit up for their home countries.
Fans will be anticipating the return of the two teams that took part in the PWHL's Takeover Tour game held in Vancouver last January. The Montréal Victoire return to Vancouver during the holiday season, on Dec. 20, while the Toronto Sceptres will bookend the Olympic break, playing in Vancouver on Jan. 22 and Mar. 1.
A five-game homestand in March will end with PWHL Vancouver hosting the reigning Walter Cup champions, the Minnesota Frost, for the first time, on Mar. 21. The Frost will return to the Pacific Coliseum once more on Apr. 25 for PWHL Vancouver's final home game of the regular season.
"It is exciting to take another step towards our inaugural season with the release of our 2025-26 schedule, ¬Â said PWHL Vancouver General Manager Cara Gardner Morey. "We look forward to beginning our pursuit of the Walter Cup and introducing our team to Vancouver when the puck drops at the Pacific Coliseum on November 21. ¬Â
Season Ticket Memberships provide the best value to experience the PWHL and are available now. For more information, and to get your Membership, visit PWHL Vancouver's ticket page here. All teams will offer pre-built partial ticket packages on Oct. 7. Single Game Tickets will be available on Oct. 14. PWHL teams may also introduce additional package options leading up to the season as well as throughout the season. To stay up to date on the latest ticketing information, fans can sign up for the official PWHL Vancouver newsletter here.
Non-primary venue games, along with broadcast and streaming information, will be announced in the coming weeks.
Fri, Nov 21 7:00 pm PST Seattle - Vancouver - Pacific Coliseum
Wed, Nov 26 7:00 pm EST Vancouver - Ottawa - TD Place
Sat, Nov 29 12:00 pm EST Vancouver - New York - Prudential Center
Wed, Dec 3 7:00 pm EST Vancouver - Boston - Agganis Arena
Sat, Dec 6 12:00 pm PST New York - Vancouver - Pacific Coliseum
Tue, Dec 16 7:00 pm PST Ottawa - Vancouver - Pacific Coliseum
Sat, Dec 20 12:00 pm PST Montréal - Vancouver - Pacific Coliseum
Sat, Dec 27 TBD Minnesota - Vancouver - TBD
Wed, Dec 31 1:00 pm EST Vancouver - New York - Prudential Center
Sat, Jan 3 TBD Vancouver - Boston - TBD
Wed, Jan 7 7:00 pm EST Vancouver - Ottawa - TD Place
Sun, Jan 11 TBD Vancouver - Montréal - TBD
Sat, Jan 17 TBD Vancouver - Toronto - TBD
Thu, Jan 22 7:00 pm PST Toronto - Vancouver - Pacific Coliseum
Sun, Jan 25 TBD Vancouver - Seattle - TBD
Wed, Jan 28 6:00 pm CST Vancouver - Minnesota - Grand Casino Arena
Sun, Mar 1 1:00 pm PST Toronto - Vancouver - Pacific Coliseum
Tue, Mar 10 7:00 pm PDT Boston - Vancouver - Pacific Coliseum
Sat, Mar 14 12:00 pm PDT Ottawa - Vancouver - Pacific Coliseum
Wed, Mar 18 7:00 pm PDT New York - Vancouver - Pacific Coliseum
Sat, Mar 21 12:00 pm PDT Minnesota - Vancouver - Pacific Coliseum
Tue, Mar 24 7:00 pm EDT Vancouver - Boston - Tsongas Center
Sun, Mar 29 1:00 pm EDT Vancouver - Toronto - Coca-Cola Coliseum
Wed, Apr 1 7:00 pm EDT Vancouver - Montréal - Place Bell
Sat, Apr 4 1:00 pm CDT Vancouver - Minnesota - Grand Casino Arena
Tue, Apr 7 TBD Boston - Vancouver - TBD
Tue, Apr 14 7:00 pm PDT Seattle - Vancouver - Pacific Coliseum
Sat, Apr 18 TBD Vancouver - Seattle - Climate Pledge Arena
Tue, Apr 21 7:00 pm PDT Montréal - Vancouver - Pacific Coliseum
Sat, Apr 25 TBD Minnesota - Vancouver - Pacific Coliseum
