PWHL Vancouver Announces 2025-26 Season Schedule

Published on October 1, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Vancouver News Release







VANCOUVER, BC (October 1, 2025) - PWHL Vancouver's inaugural home opener is set for Friday, Nov. 21 against fellow expansion team PWHL Seattle, in the first of 13 regular-season games to be played at the Pacific Coliseum.

The team's full 2025-26 regular season schedule of 30 games was announced today by the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL), with PWHL Vancouver's home opener helping to launch the league's third season as part of an opening day double-header.

"It's truly special to be starting our season at home in the Pacific Coliseum. As a little girl, I dreamed of this moment, and I can't wait to live it with my teammates and the fans on November 21, ¬Â said PWHL Vancouver forward Jenn Gardiner. "Over the past few months, we've connected with so many incredible fans, and seeing the arena filled on game day will make it a season opener to remember forever. Vancouver has always been home, and it's the honour of a lifetime to represent this city. The passion, excitement and support we've felt from the community fills me with gratitude and honestly gives me chills. Together, let's make the Coliseum the loudest rink in the league. Let's go, Vancouver! ¬Â

During the 2025-26 season, the PWHL will pause the season for two International Breaks. The first will begin Dec. 8, with PWHL Vancouver resuming games on Dec. 16 at home against the Ottawa Charge. The league will also pause from Jan. 29 to Feb. 25 for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, where several PWHL Vancouver players are expected to suit up for their home countries.

Fans will be anticipating the return of the two teams that took part in the PWHL's Takeover Tour game held in Vancouver last January. The Montréal Victoire return to Vancouver during the holiday season, on Dec. 20, while the Toronto Sceptres will bookend the Olympic break, playing in Vancouver on Jan. 22 and Mar. 1.

A five-game homestand in March will end with PWHL Vancouver hosting the reigning Walter Cup champions, the Minnesota Frost, for the first time, on Mar. 21. The Frost will return to the Pacific Coliseum once more on Apr. 25 for PWHL Vancouver's final home game of the regular season.

"It is exciting to take another step towards our inaugural season with the release of our 2025-26 schedule, ¬Â said PWHL Vancouver General Manager Cara Gardner Morey. "We look forward to beginning our pursuit of the Walter Cup and introducing our team to Vancouver when the puck drops at the Pacific Coliseum on November 21. ¬Â

Season Ticket Memberships provide the best value to experience the PWHL and are available now. For more information, and to get your Membership, visit PWHL Vancouver's ticket page here. All teams will offer pre-built partial ticket packages on Oct. 7. Single Game Tickets will be available on Oct. 14. PWHL teams may also introduce additional package options leading up to the season as well as throughout the season. To stay up to date on the latest ticketing information, fans can sign up for the official PWHL Vancouver newsletter here.

Non-primary venue games, along with broadcast and streaming information, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Fri, Nov 21 7:00 pm PST Seattle - Vancouver - Pacific Coliseum

Wed, Nov 26 7:00 pm EST Vancouver - Ottawa - TD Place

Sat, Nov 29 12:00 pm EST Vancouver - New York - Prudential Center

Wed, Dec 3 7:00 pm EST Vancouver - Boston - Agganis Arena

Sat, Dec 6 12:00 pm PST New York - Vancouver - Pacific Coliseum

Tue, Dec 16 7:00 pm PST Ottawa - Vancouver - Pacific Coliseum

Sat, Dec 20 12:00 pm PST Montréal - Vancouver - Pacific Coliseum

Sat, Dec 27 TBD Minnesota - Vancouver - TBD

Wed, Dec 31 1:00 pm EST Vancouver - New York - Prudential Center

Sat, Jan 3 TBD Vancouver - Boston - TBD

Wed, Jan 7 7:00 pm EST Vancouver - Ottawa - TD Place

Sun, Jan 11 TBD Vancouver - Montréal - TBD

Sat, Jan 17 TBD Vancouver - Toronto - TBD

Thu, Jan 22 7:00 pm PST Toronto - Vancouver - Pacific Coliseum

Sun, Jan 25 TBD Vancouver - Seattle - TBD

Wed, Jan 28 6:00 pm CST Vancouver - Minnesota - Grand Casino Arena

Sun, Mar 1 1:00 pm PST Toronto - Vancouver - Pacific Coliseum

Tue, Mar 10 7:00 pm PDT Boston - Vancouver - Pacific Coliseum

Sat, Mar 14 12:00 pm PDT Ottawa - Vancouver - Pacific Coliseum

Wed, Mar 18 7:00 pm PDT New York - Vancouver - Pacific Coliseum

Sat, Mar 21 12:00 pm PDT Minnesota - Vancouver - Pacific Coliseum

Tue, Mar 24 7:00 pm EDT Vancouver - Boston - Tsongas Center

Sun, Mar 29 1:00 pm EDT Vancouver - Toronto - Coca-Cola Coliseum

Wed, Apr 1 7:00 pm EDT Vancouver - Montréal - Place Bell

Sat, Apr 4 1:00 pm CDT Vancouver - Minnesota - Grand Casino Arena

Tue, Apr 7 TBD Boston - Vancouver - TBD

Tue, Apr 14 7:00 pm PDT Seattle - Vancouver - Pacific Coliseum

Sat, Apr 18 TBD Vancouver - Seattle - Climate Pledge Arena

Tue, Apr 21 7:00 pm PDT Montréal - Vancouver - Pacific Coliseum

Sat, Apr 25 TBD Minnesota - Vancouver - Pacific Coliseum







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from October 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.