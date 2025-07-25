Ottawa Charge Secure First-Round Pick Rory Guilday for Three Years

July 25, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Ottawa Charge News Release







OTTAWA, ON - The Ottawa Charge have secured their first-round pick from the 2025 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Draft, signing defender Rory Guilday, the fifth overall selection, to a three-year Standard Player Agreement that will run through the 2027-28 season.

The 22-year-old Chanhassen, Minnesota native capped a four-year tenure at Cornell University by producing 52 points (19G, 33A) in 106 games and earned All-Ivy League honors on three occasions including two straight First-Team nods. In 2024-25, the two-year captain helped deliver her program's first ECAC title since 2014, recording an assist on the winning goal in the title game against Colgate University.

"We're thrilled to get Rory into our lineup for the next three seasons," said Charge General Manager Mike Hirshfeld. "We really like what she brings to the table. She's a tall defender with a long reach, is tough and clears the front of the net, and plays exactly how we want to play. We think she will be a natural partner for Ronja Savolainen or Jocelyne Larocque. We're excited about what she will bring off the ice, too. She's an incredible person. For us, she was a home run pick."

The 5'11'', left shot blue liner is a three-time medalist with Team USA at the IIHF Women's World Championship, winning gold in 2023 and two silver medals in 2022 and 2024. She was also part of Team USA's gold medal run at the 2020 U18 Women's Worlds. In 2021, she won the Herb Brooks Award, given annually to a Minnesota State tournament participant that strongly represents the values, characteristics and traits that defined world hockey icon Herb Brooks.

"I had a blast spending a couple of days in Ottawa after the draft and getting a taste of what life in the capital will be like, so it's exciting to have made it official," said Guilday. "I can't wait to get back to Ottawa in the fall and join my teammates on the ice and play in front of the best fans in the league. November can't come soon enough!"

Guilday was the first of six players selected by the Charge during the June 24 draft held in Ottawa, with the announcement of her name met by roaring cheers from the hometown crowd inside the Hard Rock Live theatre. Her signing brings Ottawa's roster to 23 players for the 2025-26 season: 12 forwards, eight defenders and three goalies.  

