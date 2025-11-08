Ottawa Charge Name Jocelyne Larocque Alternate Captain

OTTAWA, ON - The Ottawa Charge has announced the appointment of veteran defender Jocelyne Larocque as an alternate captain ahead of the 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season.

The Ste. Anne, Manitoba native will join captain Brianne Jenner and fellow alternate captain Emily Clark comprising the Charge leadership group. All three players are members of the Canadian National Women's Hockey Team.

The left shot defender was acquired by the Charge in a trade with the Toronto Sceptres on December 30, 2024. Larocque has collected five assists in 24 regular season games since the move, and helped Ottawa reach the PWHL Walter Cup Finals by adding a goal and three assists in eight playoff games.

"Jocelyne quickly became a leader after she entered our dressing room," said Charge General Manager Mike Hirshfeld. "Her leadership skills come naturally to her. She has been a long-time alternate captain with the National Team, including as an Olympian. She was a force during our last playoff run. Her teammates looked up to her, and she had a calming presence when the tension was high. It was quite an easy decision to elevate her to alternate captain in Ottawa. She didn't have the letter on her jersey last season, but she always acted like she did."

Larocque was selected second overall by Toronto in the inaugural draft and was signed to a three-year contract. The 37-year-old has one goal and 17 points in 53 career regular season games in the PWHL.

Internationally, Larocque is a three-time Olympian with two gold medals and one silver medal representing Canada. She has also competed in 12 straight IIHF Women's World Championships, compiling four gold medals, seven silver medals, and one bronze medal.

Larocque will debut the new 'A' on her Charge jersey while proceeding to the Northern Super League (NSL) coin toss with teammate Emily Clark at the Ottawa Rapid FC semi-final playoff game against Vancouver this afternoon at TD Place.

Larocque will debut the new 'A' on her Charge jersey while proceeding to the Northern Super League (NSL) coin toss with teammate Emily Clark at the Ottawa Rapid FC semi-final playoff game against Vancouver this afternoon at TD Place.







