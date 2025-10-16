Ottawa Charge Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Roster

Published on October 16, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

OTTAWA, ON - The Ottawa Charge have announced its training camp roster in preparation for the 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. The camp roster includes a total of 29 players who will report to training camp at TD Place between Nov. 7-10.

"We were one goal away from bringing the PWHL Walter Cup Finals to an ultimate game at TD Place last Spring, and we can't wait to see what this new group can do this season to make it one step further," said Charge General Manager Mike Hirshfeld. "Given the expansion, many teams will look different in the PWHL this season, but we feel comfortable with the talent that we are bringing to training camp. This will be a very competitive camp with strong battles at all positions."

The camp roster of 29 players consists of 15 forwards, 10 defenders and four goaltenders. It includes 23 players who are already signed for the upcoming season and a total of 16 Charge returnees. Of the six unsigned players, one is a member of the team's 2025 draft class plus five additional invites. Rosters for the 2025-26 season must be finalized by Wednesday, Nov. 19, and can include a maximum of 23 active players.

As part of Training Camp, the Charge will play two preseason scrimmages against the Toronto Sceptres on Nov. 16/1 p.m. and Nov. 17/1 p.m. at TD Place. Preseason Scrimmages are closed to the general public and will not be available to view via broadcast or livestream. Fans can follow the action with live stats recorded at thepwhl.com and updates across league and team social media channels.

The Charge will open the 2025-26 regular season on Nov. 22/7 p.m. against the New York Sirens at TD Place.

2025-26 Charge Training Camp Roster

*players signed for the 2025-26 season

^ 2024-25 members of the Charge

Forwards (15):

Emily Clark*^

Élizabeth Giguère*

Peyton Hemp (2025 Draft 4-29)

Taylor House*^

Gabbie Hughes*^

Alexandra Huszák (2025 Camp Invite)

Brianne Jenner*^

Fanuza Kadirova (2025 Draft 6-45)*

Rebecca Leslie*^

Mannon McMahon*^

Anna Meixner*^

Kateřina Mrázová*^

Anna Shokhina (2025 Draft 2-13)*

Alexa Vasko (2025 Camp Invite)^

Sarah Wozniewicz (2025 Draft 3-21)*

Defenders (10):

Jessica Adolfsson*^

Emma Bergesen*

Rory Guilday (2025 Draft 1-5)*

Brooke Hobson*

Sam Isbell*^

Jocelyne Larocque*^

Stephanie Markowski*^

Vita Ponyatovskaya (2025 Camp Invite)

Kathryn Reilly (2025 Camp Invite)

Ronja Savolainen*^

Goaltenders (4):

Sanni Ahola (2025 Draft 5-37)*

Logan Angers*^

Gwyneth Philips*^

Kendra Woodland (2025 Camp Invite)







