Toronto Sceptres Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Roster

Published on October 16, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

TORONTO, ON - The Toronto Sceptres have announced their training camp roster in preparation for the 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. The roster includes a total of 28 players with training camp officially scheduled to begin on Friday, Nov. 7 at Ford Performance Centre, with Tuesday, Nov. 11 marking the first full-team practice and media availability.

"We have been very intentional with our training camp roster this year with such a short time together," said Sceptres General Manager Gina Kingsbury. "Keeping the roster on the smaller side will allow the players more visibility, and the staff will be able to make better informed decisions. This is a great group of athletes, we know it will be a competitive period to foster a team built for success."

The Sceptres' training camp roster consists of 16 forwards, eight defenders, and four goaltenders. The roster includes 15 players who competed as members of the Sceptres during the 2024-25 season and a total of 19 players who have already been signed to contracts for the upcoming campaign, including one member of the 2025 draft class. Rosters for the 2025-26 season must be finalized by Wednesday, Nov. 19, and can include a maximum of 23 active players, plus up to three players signed to reserve player contracts.

As part of Training Camp, the Sceptres will visit the Ottawa Charge on Nov. 16 and 17 at 1:00 p.m. ET for two preseason scrimmages at The Arena at TD Place. Preseason Scrimmages are closed to the general public and will not be available to view via broadcast or livestream. Fans can follow the action with live stats recorded at thepwhl.com and updates across league and team social media channels.

The Sceptres will open the 2025-26 regular season on Friday, Nov. 21 against the Minnesota Frost at Grand Casino Arena. The team's home opener is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 29 against the Boston Fleet at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

2025-26 Toronto Sceptres Training Camp Roster:

*denotes signed players

^denotes Sceptres returnees

Forwards (16):

Jesse Compher *^

Maggie Connors *^

Claire Dalton *

Clair DeGeorge *

Kristin Della Rovere (Camp Invite)

Emma Gentry (2025 Draft 2-11) *

Sara Hjalmarsson (2025 Draft 5-35)

Emma Maltais *^

Lauren Messier (Camp Invite)

Anneke Rankila ^

Natalie Spooner *^

Blayre Turnbull *^

Clara Van Wieren (2025 Draft 3-23)

Daryl Watts *^

Emma Woods *^

Kiara Zanon (2025 Draft 2-16)

Defenders (8):

Hanna Baskin (2025 Draft 6-43)

Renata Fast *^

Kali Flanagan *^

Savannah Harmon *^

Anna Kjellbin *^

Jessica Kondas *^

Allie Munroe *^

Ella Shelton *

Goaltenders (4):

Elaine Chuli *

Sarah Coe (Camp Invite)

Raygan Kirk *^

