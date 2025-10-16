Minnesota Frost Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Roster

Published on October 16, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

SAINT PAUL, MN - The Minnesota Frost have announced its training camp roster in preparation for the 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. The camp roster includes a total of 28 players, most of whom will hit the ice for the first time as a group on Friday, Nov. 7 at Tria Rink in downtown Saint Paul. National Team players participating in the Rivalry Series games will join Nov. 10.

"Fall in the State of Hockey is exciting with youth, college and professional seasons getting underway," said Frost General Manager Melissa Caruso. "Training Camp marks a new beginning for us and we have an exciting group of young players coming in ready and eager to earn their roster spots. Our returning athletes have established a standard of excellence on the ice by pushing each other and building a foundation for everything we want to accomplish this season - including a third Walter Cup. We know this entire group will work with purpose, build chemistry, and embrace  the effort it takes to be a Minnesota Frost athlete."

The camp roster of 28 players consists of 16 forwards, nine defenders and three goaltenders. It includes 19 players who are already signed for the upcoming season and a total of 16 Frost returnees. Of the nine unsigned players, three are members of the team's 2025 draft class plus six additional invites. Rosters for the 2025-26 season must be finalized by Wednesday, Nov. 19, and can include a maximum of 23 active players.

As part of Training Camp, the Frost will play two preseason scrimmages against the New York Sirens on Nov. 13 and 14 at Codey Arena in West Orange, NJ. Preseason Scrimmages are closed to the general public and will not be available to view via broadcast or livestream. Fans can follow the action with live stats recorded at thepwhl.com and updates across league and team social media channels.

The Frost will open the 2025-26 regular season on Nov. 21 against the Toronto Sceptres at Grand Casino Arena.

2025-26 Minnesota Frost Training Camp Roster

*players signed for the 2025-26 season

^ 2024-25 members of the Frost

Forwards (16):

Peyton Anderson  (Camp Invite)

Claire Butorac  *^

Britta Curl-Salemme  *^

Kendall Coyne Schofield  *^

Taylor Heise  *^

Abby Hustler  (2025 Draft Pick)*

Klára Hymlárová  *^

Katy Knoll  *^

Alyssa Machado  (Camp Invite)

Madison Mashuga  (Camp Invite)

Kaitlyn O'Donohoe  (Camp Invite)^

Kelly Pannek  *^

Dominique Petrie  *^

Anna Segedi (2025 Draft Pick)  *

Vanessa Upson  (2025 Draft Pick)

Grace Zumwinkle  *^

Defenders (9):

Mae Batherson  *^

Brooke Becker  (2025 Draft Pick)

Madison Bizal  (Camp Invite)

Natalie Buchbinder  *^

Kendall Cooper (2025 Draft Pick)  *

Sidney Morin  *

Ava Rinker  (2025 Draft Pick)

Cameron Sikich (Camp Invite)

Lee Stecklein  *^

Goaltenders (3):

Marlène Boissonnault  *^

Nicole Hensley  *^

Maddie Rooney  *^







