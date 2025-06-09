Boston Fleet Adds Shay Maloney to Protected List for 2025 PWHL Expansion Roster Building Process

June 9, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet has added forward Shay Maloney as the fourth player on its protected list for the 2025 PWHL Expansion Roster Building Process, following the acquisitions of Hilary Knight by PWHL Seattle and Hannah Bilka by PWHL Seattle.

Shay Maloney joins Aerin Frankel, Megan Keller and Alina Müller as the four players protected from selection in the Exclusive Signing Window and the Expansion Draft.

Seattle and Vancouver will acquire a combined total of four players from each of the six inaugural teams as they build their rosters ahead of their 2025-26 season debuts.

