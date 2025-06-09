Boston Fleet Adds Shay Maloney to Protected List for 2025 PWHL Expansion Roster Building Process
June 9, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)
Boston Fleet News Release
BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet has added forward Shay Maloney as the fourth player on its protected list for the 2025 PWHL Expansion Roster Building Process, following the acquisitions of Hilary Knight by PWHL Seattle and Hannah Bilka by PWHL Seattle.
Shay Maloney joins Aerin Frankel, Megan Keller and Alina Müller as the four players protected from selection in the Exclusive Signing Window and the Expansion Draft.
Seattle and Vancouver will acquire a combined total of four players from each of the six inaugural teams as they build their rosters ahead of their 2025-26 season debuts.
For details on the Expansion Roster Building Process, including key dates and protected player lists, visit thepwhl.com.
Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 9, 2025
- Toronto Sceptres Add Emma Maltais to Protected List for 2025 PWHL Expansion Roster Building Process - Toronto Sceptres
- Boston Fleet Adds Shay Maloney to Protected List for 2025 PWHL Expansion Roster Building Process - Boston Fleet
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Boston Fleet Stories
- Boston Fleet Adds Shay Maloney to Protected List for 2025 PWHL Expansion Roster Building Process
- Meghan Turner Named General Manager of PWHL Seattle
- Aerin Frankel Announced as Finalist for PWHL Goaltender of the Year
- Frost Clinch Playoff Berth with Dominant Win over Fleet
- Boston Falls Short of Comeback in 3-2 Overtime Loss in Montréal