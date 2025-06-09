Toronto Sceptres Add Emma Maltais to Protected List for 2025 PWHL Expansion Roster Building Process

June 9, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Toronto Sceptres News Release







TORONTO, ON - The Toronto Sceptres have added forward Emma Maltais as the fourth player on its protected list for the 2025 PWHL Expansion Roster Building Process, following the acquisitions of Sarah Nurse by PWHL Vancouver and Julia Gosling by PWHL Seattle.

Emma Maltais joins Renata Fast, Blayre Turnbull, and Daryl Watts as the four players protected from selection over the Exclusive Signing Window and the Expansion Draft.

Seattle and Vancouver will acquire a combined total of four players from each of the six inaugural teams as they build their rosters ahead of their 2025-26 season debuts.

