PWHL Vancouver Completes Expansion Draft

June 9, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Vancouver News Release







VANCOUVER - PWHL Vancouver continued building its foundation for their inaugural 2025-26 season on Monday night with the selection of seven players in the 2025 PWHL Expansion Draft presented by Upper Deck. The new additions bring Vancouver's current roster to 12 players, including the five players signed during last week's Exclusive Signing Window.

At the commencement of the Expansion Draft, a lottery was conducted by Jayna Hefford, PWHL Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations, alongside PWHL Vancouver General Manager Cara Gardner Morey and PWHL Seattle General Manager Meghan Turner, to determine the official draft order of selection among the two teams. Vancouver won the lottery and the opportunity to choose between the first overall pick or the second and third overall picks in the selection process and opted to select first overall. The Expansion Draft followed a 'snake format' in which, once the round was completed, the following round was conducted with the teams selecting in the reverse order of the previous round.

Players eligible for selection in the Expansion Draft were those under contract for the 2025-26 season or whose playing rights are held through that season, and who were not protected by their current team.

Below is a complete list of the players selected by PWHL Vancouver during the 2025 Expansion Draft presented by Upper Deck, listed in order of selection. The complete draft results can be found here.

1) Ashton Bell (D) - Ottawa Charge

4) Brooke McQuigge (F) - Minnesota Frost

5) Abby Boreen (F) - Montréal Victoire

8) Izzy Daniel (F) - Toronto Sceptres

9) Gabby Rosenthal (F) - New York Sirens

12) Denisa Křížová (F) - Minnesota Frost

13) Sydney Bard (D) - Boston Fleet

The Expansion Draft streamed live at thepwhl.com and on the PWHL YouTube Channel, with coverage hosted by Julia Tocheri and Tessa Bonhomme of Jocks in Jills.

Last week, Vancouver signed their maximum of five players permitted during the league's Exclusive Signing Window for expansion teams, including: Claire Thompson (D), Sophie Jaques (D), Emerance Maschmeyer (G), Sarah Nurse (F), and Jenn Gardiner (F).

Next on the calendar for the roster building process is a signing window for players on expiring contracts, which opens on Monday, June 16 at 9 a.m. ET. Then, on Tuesday, June 24, the 2025 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck will take place at 7 p.m. ET at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Ottawa, Ontario.

Fans can place a time-stamped deposit for PWHL Vancouver to secure priority access to season tickets for their historic inaugural season, once ticket packages are released. For the latest news and updates, fans can subscribe to the Vancouver newsletter.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.