Jenn Gardiner Signs with Hometown PWHL Vancouver

June 5, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Vancouver News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - PWHL Vancouver today announced that forward Jenn Gardiner has agreed to terms on a one-year Professional Women's Hockey League Standard Player Agreement to join the team for the 2025-26 season. Gardiner, who hails from Surrey, BC, and spent her rookie season with the Montréal Victoire, is the fifth player to sign with PWHL Vancouver ahead of the team's inaugural campaign.

"I think I speak for all of Vancouver and the entire province of British Columbia when I say it's extremely special to add a local player like Jenn to our inaugural season lineup," said Cara Gardner Morey, PWHL Vancouver General Manager. "She is a player with experience building chemistry alongside some of the top players in the league and has been on an upward trajectory throughout her career. I can't wait to see her thrive in front of her hometown fans."

Gardiner was selected eleventh overall by Montréal in the 2024 PWHL Draft and is a finalist for the 2025 PWHL Rookie of the Year award. This season, she finished second among all rookies and third on the Victoire with 18 points (5G, 13A) in 30 games. A highlight of her season was returning to Vancouver and playing a professional game in front of a hometown crowd for the first time at the sold-out Rogers Arena for the PWHL Takeover Tour on Jan. 8. The 23-year-old joined the PWHL following a decorated five-year career at The Ohio State University where she won two National Championships with the Buckeyes. Gardiner played in her first IIHF Women's World Championship in April and finished second in tournament scoring with 10 points, helping Canada earn silver.

"Simply put, it's a dream come true," said Gardiner. "Ever since I was a little girl on the Surrey Falcons and Greater Vancouver Comets, I have wanted to play professional hockey for my hometown team. I am so excited to help build a legacy that makes other girls in British Columbia dream big, and I am thrilled to play in front of my friends and family again. The Takeover Tour proved that Vancouver's fans are passionate and loud, but I already knew that. I cannot wait to make them proud. Happy to say I'm coming home!"

Gardiner joins an all-Canadian lineup of preliminary PWHL Vancouver signees alongside fellow forward Sarah Nurse, defenders Sophie Jaques and Claire Thompson, and goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer.

Vancouver has signed their maximum of five players permitted during the league's Exclusive Signing Window for expansion teams. The 2025 Expansion Draft presented by Upper Deck will take place on Monday, June 9 at 5:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. ET, live at thepwhl.com and on the league's YouTube channel, where Vancouver will select seven players to bring their roster total to 12.

Fans can place a time-stamped deposit for PWHL Vancouver to secure priority access to season tickets for their historic inaugural season, once ticket packages are released. For the latest news and updates, fans can subscribe to the Vancouver newsletter.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.