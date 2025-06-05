Montréal Victoire Adds Erin Ambrose to Protected List
June 5, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)
Montreal Victoire News Release
MONTRÉAL, QC - The Montréal Victoire have added defender Erin Ambrose as the fourth player on its protected list for the 2025 PWHL Expansion Roster Building Process, following the signings of Cayla Barnes by PWHL Seattle and Jenn Gardiner by PWHL Vancouver.
Ambrose joins Marie-Philip Poulin, Ann-Renée Desbiens and Laura Stacey as the four players protected from selection in the Exclusive Signing Window and the Expansion Draft.
Seattle and Vancouver will acquire a combined total of four players from each of the six inaugural teams as they build their rosters ahead of their 2025-26 season debuts.
The 2025 Expansion Draft presented by Upper Deck will take place on Monday, June 9 at 8:30 p.m. ET, live at thepwhl.com and on the league's YouTube channel.
For details on the Expansion Roster Building Process, including key dates and protected player lists, visit thepwhl.com.
Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 5, 2025
- Montréal Victoire Adds Erin Ambrose to Protected List - Montreal Victoire
- Jenn Gardiner Signs with Hometown PWHL Vancouver - Vancouver
- PWHL Vancouver Signs Sarah Nurse to One-Year Contract - Vancouver
- PWHL Seattle Signs Cayla Barnes to Three-Year Contract - Seattle
- Ottawa Charge Adds Gabbie Hughes to Protected List for 2025 PWHL Expansion Roster Building Process - Ottawa Charge
- PWHL Vancouver Signs Emerance Maschmeyer to Two-Year Contract - Vancouver
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Montreal Victoire Stories
- Montréal Victoire Adds Erin Ambrose to Protected List
- Ottawa Earns First-Ever PWHL Finals Berth With 2-1 Win Over Montréal Victoire
- Philips Shutout, McMahon Goal Propel Ottawa to a 2-1 Series Lead
- Dubois Delivers in 4OT Thriller to Seal Historic Win for Montréal over Ottawa
- Ottawa Wins Playoff Debut with 3-2 Victory over Montréal