Montréal Victoire Adds Erin Ambrose to Protected List

June 5, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Montreal Victoire News Release







MONTRÉAL, QC - The Montréal Victoire have added defender Erin Ambrose as the fourth player on its protected list for the 2025 PWHL Expansion Roster Building Process, following the signings of Cayla Barnes by PWHL Seattle and Jenn Gardiner by PWHL Vancouver.

Ambrose joins Marie-Philip Poulin, Ann-Renée Desbiens and Laura Stacey as the four players protected from selection in the Exclusive Signing Window and the Expansion Draft.

Seattle and Vancouver will acquire a combined total of four players from each of the six inaugural teams as they build their rosters ahead of their 2025-26 season debuts.

The 2025 Expansion Draft presented by Upper Deck will take place on Monday, June 9 at 8:30 p.m. ET, live at thepwhl.com and on the league's YouTube channel.

For details on the Expansion Roster Building Process, including key dates and protected player lists, visit thepwhl.com.







