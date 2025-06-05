PWHL Seattle Signs Cayla Barnes to Three-Year Contract

June 5, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Seattle News Release







SEATTLE, WA - PWHL Seattle today announced that defender Cayla Barnes has agreed to terms on a three-year Professional Women's Hockey League Standard Player Agreement to join the team through the 2027-28 season. Barnes, who spent her rookie season as a member of the Montréal Victoire, is the third player to sign with PWHL Seattle ahead of the team's inaugural campaign.

"Adding Cayla is a big step for our team," said PWHL Seattle General Manager Meghan Turner. "She's a dynamic defender who moves the puck well and consistently contributes offensively. Even as a rookie last season, she played with the poise and presence of a veteran, and we see her playing a key role on our blue line."

Barnes was selected fifth overall by Montréal in the 2024 PWHL Draft. This season, the 26-year-old tied for the Victoire lead in scoring among defenders and ranked fifth among all PWHL rookies with 13 points (2G, 11A) in 30 games. A native of Eastvale, CA, Barnes is a two-time Olympic medalist with Team USA, winning gold in 2018 and silver in 2022. She has also represented the United States at six Women's World Championships, earning three gold medals (2019, 2023, 2025) and three silver (2021, 2022, 2024). Collegiately, Barnes played for Boston College and Ohio State University, helping lead the Buckeyes to an NCAA National Championship in 2024. Through 170 career NCAA games, Barnes recorded 111 points (31G, 80A), including a career-high 36 points in 39 games in her final collegiate season. She competed in the PWHL Takeover Tour game in Seattle on Jan. 5, 2025, at Climate Pledge Arena as a member of the Victoire, contributing an assist.

"I am thrilled and thankful for this opportunity to join PWHL Seattle in its inaugural season," said Barnes. "The passion for women's hockey has proven that Seattle is truly a hockey town, and I can't wait to get started. I want to thank the Montréal Victoire for the opportunity to play for such a historic city and for drafting me into this league. Playing for the Victoire will always be a memorable chapter in my career that I hold close to my heart. I am looking forward to returning to the West Coast and to get to know the fans, the city, and the hockey community in Seattle!"

Barnes is the first defender to join the PWHL Seattle lineup that already features forwards Hilary Knight and Danielle Serdachny.

Expansion teams have been granted an exclusive window to sign a maximum of five players up until Sunday, June 8 at 5 p.m. ET. The 2025 Expansion Draft presented by Upper Deck will take place on Monday, June 9 at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT on thepwhl.com and the league's YouTube channel. Seattle and Vancouver will select a minimum of seven players each until each has reached a 12-player roster.

Fans can place a time-stamped deposit for PWHL Seattle to secure priority access to season tickets for their historic inaugural seasons, once ticket packages are released. For the latest news and updates, fans can subscribe to the Seattle newsletters.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.