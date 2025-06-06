PWHL Seattle Signs Alex Carpenter to One-Year Contract

June 6, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Seattle News Release







SEATTLE - PWHL Seattle announced today that forward Alex Carpenter has agreed to terms on a one-year Professional Women's Hockey League Standard Player Agreement to join the team for the 2025-26 season. Carpenter, who spent the last two seasons as a member of the New York Sirens, becomes the fourth player to sign with PWHL Seattle ahead of the team's inaugural campaign.

"Alex is a true competitor who brings intensity every time she steps on the ice," said PWHL Seattle General Manager Meghan Turner. "She's an elite two-way player who has proven to be one of the best in the world for years, and she has the ability to take over a game at both ends of the ice. She's hungry to win and brings the kind of drive that sets the tone for a team. We're excited to have her join us as we build the foundation of our team."

Carpenter joined the PWHL as one of New York's first three foundational signings and served as an alternate captain during her time with the Sirens. She ranks third all-time in PWHL career points with 43 in 50 games played and third in career points-per-game average at 0.86. Carpenter also sits tied for first all-time in power play points, recording 18 (5G, 13A) across two seasons. During the inaugural season, the 31-year-old from North Reading, MA, tied for second in league scoring with 23 points in 24 games. She was voted a First Team All-Star and was also named a finalist for both the Forward of the Year and Billie Jean King MVP awards. In 2024-25, Carpenter had 20 points in 26 games and finished third in team scoring. Internationally, Carpenter is a two-time Olympic silver medalist and seven-time World Champion for Team USA. Prior to the PWHL, she played professionally in the PWHPA, CWHL, PHF and in Russia. She played collegiately at Boston College where she won the prestigious Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award in 2015.

"I am very excited for the opportunity to be a part of PWHL Seattle in its inaugural season," said Carpenter. "Joining Seattle, a city known for its passionate sports fans, is something I'm truly looking forward to. I'm eager to build something special and bring a championship to Seattle."

Carpenter is the fourth player to sign with PWHL Seattle, joining forwards Hilary Knight and Danielle Serdachny, as well as defender Cayla Barnes.

Expansion teams have been granted an exclusive window to sign a maximum of five players up until Sunday, June 8 at 5 p.m. ET. The 2025 Expansion Draft presented by Upper Deck will take place on Monday, June 9 at 8:30 p.m. ET where Seattle and Vancouver will select a minimum of seven players each until each has reached a 12-player roster.

Fans can place a time-stamped deposit for PWHL Seattle to secure priority access to season tickets for their historic inaugural seasons, once ticket packages are released. For the latest news and updates, fans can subscribe to the Seattle newsletters.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.