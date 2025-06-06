Tune In: 2025 PWHL Expansion Draft

NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) will hold its 2025 Expansion Draft presented by Upper Deck on Monday, June 9 at 5:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. ET, as PWHL Seattle and PWHL Vancouver continue to build their inaugural season rosters. Fans can tune in live at thepwhl.com and on the PWHL YouTube Channel, with coverage hosted by Julia Tocheri and Tessa Bonhomme of Jocks in Jills.

The Expansion Draft will see Seattle and Vancouver make seven selections each to reach a 12-player roster. The draft order will be revealed at the start of the show. All selections can be tracked here.

Seattle General Manager Meghan Turner and Vancouver General Manager Cara Gardner Morey will be available to media following the Expansion Draft at approximately 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET. Access the virtual availability via Zoom, HERE.

On Friday, a virtual media availability was held to introduce Seattle and Vancouver players signed during the exclusive window. Access the recording HERE.

Exclusive Signings Already Announced

Vancouver and Seattle have each signed their maximum of five players permitted during the league's Exclusive Signing Window for expansion teams. These players will serve as the core of each new roster as teams look to add to their lineups in the Expansion Draft.

Vancouver's signings feature Claire Thompson (D), Sophie Jaques (D), Emerance Maschmeyer (G), Sarah Nurse (F), and Jenn Gardiner (F).

Seattle's signings feature Hilary Knight (F), Danielle Serdachny (F), Cayla Barnes (D), Alex Carpenter (F), and Corinne Schroeder (G).

Protected Player Lists

Each of the six inaugural PWHL teams had the opportunity to initially protect three players from selection in the Exclusive Signing Window and the Expansion Draft. After an inaugural team has relinquished two players - whether through the Exclusive Signing Window or the Expansion Draft - that team can protect one additional player, increasing their protected list to four players. Players eligible to be protected must either be under contract for the 2025-26 season or the team must hold their playing rights through the 2025-26 season.

Draft Pool Set

The full list of players available in the Expansion Draft includes those under contract for the 2025-26 season or whose playing rights are held through that season, and who were not protected by their current team.

Based on the players acquired by Seattle and Vancouver during the Exclusive Signing Window and the number of players already relinquished by the inaugural six teams, the 14 Expansion Draft selections will consist of players from the following teams: Boston (3), Minnesota (2), Montréal (2), New York (2), Ottawa (2), Toronto (3).

The full list of Expansion Draft eligible players and Protected Players includes:

Boston Fleet (10): Sydney Bard (D), Hannah Bilka (F), Hannah Brandt (F), Emily Brown (D), Hadley Hartmetz (D), Shay Maloney (F), Ilona Markova (F), Daniela Pejšová (D), Jamie Lee Rattray (F), Sophie Shirley (F)

Protected: Aerin Frankel (G), Megan Keller (D), Alina Müller (F), plus Player TBD

Minnesota Frost (9): Mae Batherson (D), Nicole Hensley (G), Klára Hymlárová (F), Katy Knoll (F), Denisa Křížová (F), Brooke McQuigge (F), Kelly Pannek (F), Dominique Petrie (F), Grace Zumwinkle (F)

Protected: Kendall Coyne Schofield (F), Britta Curl-Salemme (F), Taylor Heise (F), Lee Stecklein (D)

Montréal Victoire (8): Abby Boreen (F), Amanda Boulier (D), Dara Greig (F), Amanda Kessel (F), Lina Ljungblom (F), Maureen Murphy (F), Kristin O'Neill (F), Anna Wilgren (D)

Protected: Erin Ambrose (D), Ann-Renée Desbiens (G), Marie-Philip Poulin (F), Laura Stacey (F)

New York Sirens (11): Lauren Bernard (D), Jaime Bourbonnais (D), Jessie Eldridge (F), Emmy Fecteau (F), Elle Hartje (F), Paetyn Levis (F), Kayle Osborne (G), Abby Roque (F), Gabby Rosenthal (F), Allyson Simpson (D), Noora Tulus (F)

Protected: Sarah Fillier (F), Maja Nylén Persson (D), Ella Shelton (D), Micah Zandee-Hart (D)

Ottawa Charge (9): Ashton Bell (D), Brianne Jenner (F), Jocelyne Larocque (D), Stephanie Markowski (D), Mannon McMahon (F), Anna Meixner (F), Kateřina Mrázová (F), Aneta Tejralová (D), Madeline Wethington (D)

Protected: Emily Clark (F), Gabbie Hughes (F), Gwyneth Philips (G), Ronja Savolainen (D)

Toronto Sceptres (12): Kristen Campbell (G), Megan Carter (D), Izzy Daniel (F), Julia Gosling (F), Savannah Harmon (D), Raygan Kirk (G), Anna Kjellbin (D), Emma Maltais (F), Allie Munroe (D), Noemi Neubauerová (F), Anneke Rankila (F), Emma Woods (F)

Protected: Renata Fast (D), Blayre Turnbull (F), Daryl Watts (F), plus Player TBD

