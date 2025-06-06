PWHL Seattle Signs Corinne Schroeder to Two-Year Contract

June 6, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Seattle News Release







SEATTLE - PWHL Seattle today announced that goaltender Corinne Schroeder has agreed to terms on a two-year Professional Women's Hockey League Standard Player Agreement to join the team through the 2026-27 season. Schroeder, who spent the past two seasons as a member of the New York Sirens, is the fifth player to sign with PWHL Seattle ahead of the team's inaugural campaign.

"Signing Corinne is a huge step for our team," said Meghan Tuner, PWHL Seattle General Manager. "With four shutouts this season, more than anyone in the league, she's shown she can take over a game and deliver when it matters most. She brings poise, confidence, and the kind of elite goaltending every team needs to win, and we can't wait to see her between the pipes for us."

Schroeder was selected 33rd overall by New York in the inaugural PWHL Draft and has played in 35 games across two seasons. A native of Elm Creek, MB, the 25-year-old made history by recording the league's first-ever shutout on Jan. 1, 2024, against Toronto in the PWHL's inaugural game. She finished the year with a .930 save percentage and was voted a finalist for the 2024 PWHL Goaltender of the Year award. In 2024-25, she led all goaltenders with four shutouts - posting back-to-back shutouts twice - to bring her total to a league-record five career regular-season shutouts. She also ranks third all-time in saves with 1,005. Before joining the PWHL, she played the 2022-23 season with the PHF's Boston Pride, earning Goaltender of the Year honors. Her collegiate career included four seasons with Boston University and one with Quinnipiac University, where she graduated in 2022 as team MVP and a finalist for NCAA Women's Goalie of the Year.

"I am incredibly honored and excited to be joining PWHL Seattle next season," said Schroeder. "The city has such a remarkable sports culture that I am eager to contribute to and build upon with our team. I am truly grateful to the New York Sirens organization for the past two seasons and would like to thank them for believing in me and supporting me every step of the way. I'm looking forward to meeting all the passionate fans and joining the Seattle hockey community. I can't wait for puck drop out West!"

Schroeder joins a lineup of preliminary PWHL Seattle signees that feature forwards Hilary Knight, Danielle Serdachny and her former Sirens teammate Alex Carpenter, as well as defender Cayla Barnes.

Seattle has signed their maximum of five players permitted during the league's Exclusive Signing Window for expansion teams. The 2025 Expansion Draft presented by Upper Deck will take place on Monday, June 9 at 5:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. ET, live at thepwhl.com and on the league's YouTube channel, where Seattle will select seven players to bring their roster total to 12.

