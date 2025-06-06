New York Sirens Add Maja Nylén Persson to Protected List for 2025 PWHL Expansion Roster Building Process

June 6, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

NEW YORK - The New York Sirens have added defender Maja Nylén Persson as the fourth player on its protected list for the 2025 PWHL Expansion Roster Building Process, following the signings of Alex Carpenter and Corinne Schroeder by PWHL Seattle.

Nylén Persson joins Micah Zandee-Hart, Ella Shelton, and Sarah Fillier as the four players protected from selection in the Exclusive Signing Window and the Expansion Draft.

Seattle and Vancouver will acquire a combined total of four players from each of the six inaugural teams as they build their rosters ahead of their 2025-26 season debuts.

The 2025 PWHL Expansion Draft Presented by Upper Deck is set to take place on June 9 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

