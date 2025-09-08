New York Sirens Ink 2025 First Overall Pick Kristýna Kaltounková for Three Years

Published on September 8, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

NEW YORK - The New York Sirens announced today that 2025 first overall draft pick, Kristýna Kaltounková, has signed a three-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement with the team through 2027-28. The elite Czech forward is the highest international player ever selected in the PWHL Draft and joins the league after a standout NCAA career at Colgate University where she recorded 233 points in 171 games.

"Speed, physicality, compete, passion - Kalty brings it all. Fearless enough to block any shot on the ice, but it takes real courage to try and block hers - it's a true weapon," said Sirens General Manager Pascal Daoust. "We're proud to welcome our 2025 first overall pick to the Sirens family on a three-year commitment. An elite player and outstanding teammate whose talent and drive will lift our standard of excellence and excite our fans."

The 23-year-old from Vlašim, Czechia, starred for Colgate throughout her five-year NCAA career, scoring a program record 111 goals and adding 122 assists to rank second in all-time points for the Raiders, behind only Seattle's Danielle Serdachny. In 2024-25, Kaltounková recorded 48 points in 37 games and tied for sixth in the nation with 26 goals. She earned First Team ECAC and Second Team All-American honors and became the first-ever Czech player to be selected as a finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award.

"I am incredibly proud to sign a three-year agreement with the Sirens," said Kaltounková. "I cannot wait to get to work with my new teammates, coaches, and support staff. Most of all, I am so excited to play in front of our great fans. Alicia Keys said it best, New York is where dreams are made of - I can't wait to live mine out as a member of the Sirens. Weewooo!"

On the international stage, Kaltounková made her National Team debut with host Czechia at the 2025 IIHF Women's World Championship, where she tied for the team lead with six points (4G, 2A) in seven games and was named a Tournament All-Star. She was also a standout at the U18 level, representing her country four times from 2017-20 and recording 19 points in 20 games - the highest total by any Czech player.

The 5'9" Kaltounková is the first member of the Sirens' 2025 draft class to sign with the team ahead of the 2025-26 PWHL season. New York's roster has eight other forwards currently under contract, including 2024 first overall pick Sarah Fillier, Emmy Fecteau, Taylor Girard, Elle Hartje, Paetyn Levis, Savannah Norcross, Kristin O'Neill and Kayla Vespa.

