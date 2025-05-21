Meghan Turner Named General Manager of PWHL Seattle

May 21, 2025

PWHL Seattle News Release







SEATTLE, WA - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) announced today the appointment of Meghan Turner as General Manager of PWHL Seattle. Turner joins the league's expansion team following two successful seasons as Assistant General Manager of the Boston Fleet, where she played a key role in building the roster and developing a strong organizational culture.

"Meghan brings an extraordinary combination of hockey experience, strategic vision, and professionalism to PWHL Seattle," said Jayna Hefford, PWHL Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations. "During her time in Boston, Meghan distinguished herself as a big-picture thinker who quickly earned the respect of players and staff alike. She's the ideal person to lead this exciting new chapter in Seattle."

Originally from Bedford, New Hampshire, Turner is a former NCAA and professional player who competed for four years at Quinnipiac University before continuing her career in the CWHL and later the PWHPA. Off the ice, she built a successful consulting career at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), managing complex projects and advising Fortune 500 companies on operational strategy and organizational change.

"I'm so honored to step into this role and have the opportunity to build a PWHL team in Seattle," said Turner. "From the excitement that we experienced at the Takeover Tour this past season to the established women's sports culture and the close relationship with the Kraken, I'm confident that we're stepping into an environment that is more than ready for women's hockey. The talent in this league is unmatched, and I'm excited for the opportunity to build a team and an organization that reflects the passion of the city and the excellence of the league. We've got a lot of work to do and I'm ready to get started."

Turner holds both a B.S. and an MBA from Quinnipiac and brings a unique perspective to her role through her ongoing service in the Army National Guard.

Turner will lead PWHL Seattle into its inaugural 2025-26 season. Following the submission of protected player lists from the inaugural six teams, the league's two expansion teams will be granted a five-day exclusive window to sign a maximum of five players, beginning June 4 at 9 a.m. ET. The 2025 Expansion Draft, presented by Upper Deck, will take place June 9 at 8:30 p.m. ET.







