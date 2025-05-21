Fillier, Gardiner, Philips Voted PWHL Rookie of the Year Finalists

NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) today announced that Sarah Fillier of the New York Sirens, Jennifer Gardiner of the Montréal Victoire, and Gwyneth Philips of the Ottawa Charge have been voted as the three finalists for the 2025 PWHL Rookie of the Year award.

The PWHL Rookie of the Year award is presented to the player who showcases the most outstanding ability throughout their first regular season of professional play. Players eligible for the Rookie of the Year award must be competing in their first season of professional hockey in North America and begin the season in their 25th birth year or younger. For Season Two, 1999-born players are eligible for the Rookie of the Year award.

SARAH FILLIER, NEW YORK SIRENS

Fillier was selected first overall in the 2024 PWHL Draft and seamlessly elevated her game at the professional level, setting rookie records in all offensive categories. The Princeton University graduate tied for the league lead with 29 points in 30 games - a total ten points higher than any rookie in PWHL history. Her 13 goals ranked fourth among all skaters and included a league-high five power play goals, while her 16 assists tied for most all-time in a PWHL season and featured 12 helpers at even strength. The 24-year-old from Georgetown, ON, is the only PWHL player to score in five consecutive games and to record multiple four-game assist streaks - one of which she compiled in her first four games with the Sirens.

JENNIFER GARDINER, MONTRÉAL VICTOIRE

Gardiner asserted herself as one of the league's emerging young talents by stepping into the Victoire lineup and contributing to the team's first-place success. Selected in the second round, 11th overall in the 2024 PWHL Draft, the Ohio State University graduate finished second among rookies with 18 points in 30 games, including five goals, which tied for fourth in her draft class, and 13 assists that ranked second. She found chemistry with the league's top goal scorer Marie-Philip Poulin, setting up six of her captain's goals to tie for second-most assists by a teammate across the PWHL. Among rookies, the 23-year-old from Surrey, BC, tied Fillier for the second highest plus-minus rating (+10), ranked fourth in power play points (6), and third in shots on goal (55).

GWYNETH PHILIPS, OTTAWA CHARGE

Philips is the first goaltender to be voted a finalist for the award following the most impactful season by a rookie at the position in league history. The third-round pick in the 2024 PWHL Draft from Northeastern University led all rookie netminders in games (15), wins (8), shutouts (2), goals-against-average (2.11) and save percentage (.919). Among all goaltenders, she was one of only three with multiple shutouts (2), while her GAA ranked third among starters, and her SV% tied for third best. The 24-year-old from Athens, OH, made PWHL history as the first rookie to record a shutout (Jan. 21), achieving the milestone in just her third career start. The netminder capped off her impressive campaign by backstopping the Charge in their final eight games of the regular season to help secure the team's first-ever playoff berth.

A selection committee cast their votes for six regular-season PWHL awards, including Rookie of the Year, along with the league's First and Second All-Star Teams and an All-Rookie Team, between the conclusion of regular season and the commencement of playoffs. The three players that received the most voting points for Rookie of the Year have been named finalists. Winners of all PWHL Awards will be announced on June 25 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Ottawa.

Last season, Minnesota's Grace Zumwinkle was the inaugural recipient of the Rookie of the Year award, voted over finalists Emma Maltais of Toronto and Alina Müller of Boston.







