PWHL Seattle Signs Hilary Knight to One-Year Contract

June 4, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Seattle News Release







SEATTLE, WA - PWHL Seattle announced today that forward Hilary Knight has agreed to terms on a one-year Professional Women's Hockey League Standard Player Agreement to join the team for the 2025-26 season. Knight, who was the co-winner of the 2024-25 PWHL Points Leader Award as a member of the Boston Fleet and is a finalist for the 2025 Forward of the Year and Billie Jean King MVP awards, becomes the first player to sign with PWHL Seattle ahead of the team's inaugural campaign.

"Signing Hilary Knight was an absolute no-brainer - she's the heartbeat of any team she joins," said PWHL Seattle General Manager Meghan Turner. "Her proven leadership and drive, the way she elevates everyone around her, those are qualities you can't teach. Hilary's not just a game-changer on the ice, she's the kind of person who defines a culture, and we're incredibly proud to have her as the first-ever player to join PWHL Seattle."

Knight has captained the Fleet since joining the team as one of its three original signings ahead of the inaugural season, tallying 40 points (21G, 19A) in 54 regular-season games. In 2024-25, the 35-year-old forward from Sun Valley, ID, tied for the league lead with 29 points (15G, 14A) in 30 games, finishing tied for second in goals. In the PWHL's inaugural season, she helped lead Boston to the PWHL Walter Cup Finals. She's no stranger to Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena, having played at her new PWHL home most recently during the Takeover Tour on Jan. 5. Internationally, Knight has represented the United States at four-straight Olympics, winning one gold and three silver medals, and at a record 15 IIHF Women's World Championships, capturing 10 golds and five silvers. She is the tournament's all-time leader in goals, assists, and points, and holds the record for most Olympic games played by a U.S. women's hockey player.

"I'm incredibly proud to be part of bringing professional women's hockey to the Pacific Northwest," said Knight. "Seattle holds a special place in my heart, and I'm beyond excited to join PWHL Seattle in such a storied sports city. I'm grateful to Meghan Turner for believing in me and bringing me on board as part of this new chapter. To my teammates, the staff, and the fans of Boston -- thank you. The Fleet wasn't just a team, it was home. These past two seasons were some of the most meaningful of my career, and I'll carry those memories with me forever."

Expansion teams have been granted an exclusive window to sign a maximum of five players up until Sunday, June 8 at 5 p.m. ET. The 2025 Expansion Draft presented by Upper Deck will take place on Monday, June 9 at 8:30 p.m. ET where Seattle and Vancouver will select a minimum of seven players each until each has reached a 12-player roster.

Fans can place a time-stamped deposit for PWHL Seattle to secure priority access to season tickets for their historic inaugural seasons, once ticket packages are released.







