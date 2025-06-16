Montréal Victoire Re-Sign Defender Kati Tabin to a Two-Year Deal

June 16, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

MONTRÉAL, QC - The Montréal Victoire announced on Monday that the team has re-signed defender Kati Tabin to a two-year contract extension through the 2026-27 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season.

Tabin (5 ¬Â²8 ¬Â³) has donned a Montréal sweater for her first two seasons in the PWHL, scoring four goals and as many assists in 28 games last season. The 28-year-old also handed out 26 hits, good for second place on the team, behind only captain Marie-Philip Poulin. In 52-career games with Montréal she has scored five goals and added nine assists.

"Kati is an invaluable part of our team, both on the ice and in the locker room. Over the past two seasons, we've seen tremendous growth in her game, and she continues to elevate her play each year. Her ability to contribute at both ends of the rink makes her a key piece of our lineup, and we're thrilled to have her back," said Victoire General Manager Danièle Sauvageau.

The Winnipeg, MB native was selected in the fifth round (30th overall) in the PWHL's inaugural draft in 2023. After four collegiate seasons with the Quinnipiac University Bobcats, she suited up for the Connecticut Whale and Toronto Six in the PHF.

"I am extremely happy to remain in Montréal and to keep representing this team and city that I love so much. We will continue to work hard as a group to bring a championship to this city," declared Tabin.

Tabin returns to a Victoire lineup that has eight other players under contract for the 2025-26 season, including fellow defenders Erin Ambrose and Amanda Boulier, and goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens. The forward group includes Poulin, Laura Stacey, Kristin O'Neill, Maureen Murphy and Lina Ljungblom.

Today was the first opportunity, following the Expansion Draft, for teams to sign players on expiring contracts. The Victoire will also continue adding to its roster with six picks in the 2025 PWHL Draft, including the fourth overall selection. The 2025 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck will take place on Tuesday, June 24 at 7 p.m. ET, with the first three rounds broadcast live on TSN and in its entirety on TSN+ and on the league's YouTube channel.

Season Ticket Memberships for the 2025-26 season will be available to the general public via the Montréal Victoire website starting this Tuesday, June 17, at 10 a.m. ET.







