New York Sirens Re-Sign Forward Taylor Girard to a One-Year Contract

June 18, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

NEW YORK - The New York Sirens announced on Wednesday that the team has re-signed forward Taylor Girard to a one-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement for the 2025-26 season.

Girard, a 26-year-old native of Macomb Township, Michigan, was acquired by New York in January as part of a mid-season trade with Boston. Since joining the Sirens, she appeared in 18 games, contributing one goal and two assists.

"The return of Taylor Girard brings not only the physicality and intensity that are essential night in and night out in this league, but also exemplary leadership that makes everyone around her better," said Sirens General Manager Pascal Daoust.

The 5'10" forward was selected by Boston in the ninth round of the inaugural PWHL Draft after launching her professional career with two seasons as a member of the PHF's Connecticut Whale from 2021-23. Prior to turning pro, Girard developed her game at the NCAA level, playing three seasons at Lindenwood University before transferring to Quinnipiac University for her final two seasons.

"It means a lot to be returning to the Sirens. This organization, this city, and these fans just feel like home. I'm proud to wear this jersey again and can't wait to get back on the ice. I'm excited to be a part of what's ahead for New York," said Girard.

Girard joins ten other Sirens returnees under contract for the 2025-26 season, including defenders Micah Zandee-Hart, Ella Shelton, Maja Nylén Persson, Jaime Bourbonnais, goaltender Kayle Osborne, and fellow forwards Paetyn Levis, Elle Hartje, Abby Roque, Emmy Fecteau and Noora Tulus.

This week marks the first opportunity, following the Expansion Draft, for teams to sign players on expiring contracts. The Sirens will also continue adding to its roster with six picks in the 2025 PWHL Draft, including the first overall selection. Fans can watch the 2025 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck on Tuesday, June 24 at 7 p.m. ET, live on the league's YouTube channel and in Canada on TSN.

Fans looking to stay up to date on ticket release dates, team announcements, and exclusive offers are encouraged to subscribe to The Beat, the official Sirens newsletter. For ticket related inquiries, please contact newyorkinfo@thepwhl.com.







