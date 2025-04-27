Schroeder Posts Second Straight Shutout, Sirens Top Frost

April 27, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

New York Sirens News Release







SAINT PAUL, MN - Corinne Schroeder stopped all 33 shots she faced to lead New York to a 2-0 victory over Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday afternoon. The Frost came out firing to open the game with 17 shots on Schroeder in the opening frame alone, but were unable to beat the Sirens' goaltender, who won her previous start before the break by a 1-0 score over Montréal. New York limited Minnesota to only three shots on net during a five-minute major penalty in the second period, swinging momentum in the Sirens' favor. Taylor Girard then capitalized on the energy shift four minutes after returning to even-strength with her first goal of the season to give the Sirens a 1-0 lead. After a back-and-forth third period with the Frost trying to find the equalizer, Paetyn Levis buried an empty-net goal to seal the win for the Sirens. In her 18th start of the season, Maddie Rooney turned aside 19 of 20 shots between the pipes for Minnesota. While New York was officially eliminated from playoff contention yesterday, they picked up three 'Draft Order Points' with the win. Meanwhile, Minnesota remains four points behind fourth-place Ottawa in pursuit of one of the league's two remaining playoff spots with two games remaining in the regular season.

QUOTES

New York Head Coach Greg Fargo on the team's success playing Minnesota this season: "I think for us, they're such a good team on the rush - they're a fast group with a lot of skill so one of the things we talk about is trying to slow down and be on top of them as much as we can. I thought our group did a really nice job of that, and we came out on top."

Sirens captain Micah Zandee-Hart on what the incentive is playing for a top draft pick: "I just think our motivation in general has changed a bit with everything that happened yesterday. As of yesterday, we were trying to fight for a playoff spot and now our motivation is, yes, the draft pick has a play into it, but for us and in our room, we don't feel like we are the sixth-place team. I think we have a lot of motivation to try and finish this season not last in the league. That's what the big motivation is for us - just trying to finish out the season and maybe finish the season one step ahead of where we were last year."

Minnesota Head Coach Ken Klee : "We had a great first period and had 20 shots and probably had 30 attempts. You look at our shot attempts today, and it was outrageous how many good looks we had. We just have to find a way to bank one in, put one in, hit off of someone's shin pads or do something. Today we just couldn't find the back of the net. It was tight and we just have to find a way to score goals."

Frost forward Taylor Heise : "At the end of the day you have to score to win the game, and we didn't. Yeah, it sucks sitting in the box for the last two, that's unfortunate for the team and that's on me. We hadn't played together in three or four weeks so it's going to take a bit, but I think any time you can put 20 shots on net in the first period, it's very impressive but like I said you gotta score and we just didn't do that today."

NOTABLES

With the win, New York earns three points towards the league's 'Draft Order Points' standings and has secured the top pick in the order of selection among non-playoff teams for the 2025 PWHL Draft.

Corinne Schroeder becomes the first goaltender in PWHL history to record four shutouts in a season, surpassing Toronto's Kristen Campbell who had three shutout victories during the inaugural campaign. The Sirens netminder has posted back-to-back shutouts for the second time this season and is riding a streak of 128:33 scoreless minutes. The streak is the third longest of the season for any goaltender in the PWHL-- Schroeder also has the longest streak at 178 minutes, 16 seconds, which she set from Dec. 29 - Jan. 15.

Shroeder's 33 saves are the most in a shutout performance this season. Teammate Kayle Osborne has the second highest save total in a shutout at 31.

Schroeder won all five starts against Minnesota this season while posting two shutouts and a .963 SV%.

Taylor Girard scored her first goal of the season, and first in a Sirens uniform, after entering the game with two assists through 15 games with New York and five games with Boston this season.

Paetyn Levis scored her fourth goal for her seventh point of the season, four of which have come against her home state Minnesota (3G, 1A). The Sirens forward also fired a career-high seven shots on net in today's game, leading all players in the category.

Ella Hartje recorded her sixth assist of the season, four of which have come against the Frost. She is tied for fourth among rookies in the category.

Brooke McQuigge 's point streak came to an end today at six games - one game shy of tying the PWHL record of seven games set this season by Alex Carpenter. During the streak, the Frost rookie had seven points (2G, 5A).

New York wins the season series against Minnesota, 14-4 in points. Minnesota won the inaugural series against New York, 9-6 in points.

New York recorded their league-leading fifth shutout of the season, accounting for nearly half of the league's 11 total shutouts, while Minnesota has been shut out a league-high three times this campaign.

Minnesota fired a season-high 17 shots on net in the first period. The Frost's 251 first-period shots across 28 games rank second in the league, only behind Ottawa's 253.

The Frost are the first team in the PWHL to play their final home game of the regular season and finish with a 3-3-1-6 record at Xcel Energy Center. Six total wins at their primary home venue is tied with Ottawa for fourth.

New York has 18 skaters with a goal this season, second only behind Ottawa's 19.

Minnesota has recorded eight games this season with more than 30 shots on goal.

SCORESHEET RECAP

New York 0 1 1 - 2

Minnesota 0 0 0 - 0

1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Shelton Ny (interference), 7:22; Zandee-Hart Ny (roughing), 18:37; Køížová Min (roughing), 18:37.

2nd Period-1, New York, Girard 1 11:07. Penalties-Downie-Landry Ny (major-check/behind, game misconduct), 2:49.

3rd Period-2, New York, Levis 4 (Hartje), 19:52 (PP EN). Penalties-Jaques Min (interference), 2:00; Heise Min (hooking), 18:22.

Shots on Goal-New York 6-7-8-21. Minnesota 17-7-9-33.

Power Play Opportunities-New York 1 / 2; Minnesota 0 / 2.

Goalies-New York, Schroeder 10-8-1-1 (33 shots-33 saves). Minnesota, Rooney 8-7-1-2 (20 shots-19 saves).

A-6,472

THREE STARS

Corinne Schroeder (NY) 33/33 SV

Taylor Girard (NY) 1G

Maddie Rooney (MIN) 19/20 SV

STANDINGS

Minnesota (8-5-4-11) - 38 PTS - 5th Place

New York (8-4-4-12) - 36 PTS - 6th Place

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

New York: Tuesday, April 29 at Toronto at 7 p.m. ET

Minnesota: Wednesday, April 30 at Ottawa at 7 p.m. ET

