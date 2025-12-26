Allyson Simpson Launches 'Shake On' Fundraiser, in Support of Parkinson's Disease Research

NEW YORK - The New York Sirens share today the launch of defender Allyson Simpson's new fundraising campaign 'Shake On,' in support of Parkinson's disease awareness and research. The initiative will raise funds as part of Team Fox, the grassroots fundraising community of The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. Simpson, who wears #20, will pledge $20 for every point and blocked shot she tallies, and every Sirens win. All proceeds will go directly to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's research, with the goal of raising $20,000 - 20.

"This season, I wanted to find a way to use my platform as a professional hockey player for something bigger than the game," said Simpson. "I am proud to launch 'Shake On,' to make an impact off the ice by raising funds and amplifying awareness for a cause that is very meaningful to me and affects tens of thousands of hockey fans and Americans."

Simpson, a Frisco, Texas native, was raised by her parents, James and Amy Simpson. She first fell in love with hockey through her father, James, a professional golfer, whose time as a golf pro at a local golf course led to connections with Dallas Stars players and opportunities to attend games - sparking her passion for the sport.

In 2015, James was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, a moment that deeply impacted Simpson and her entire family, including her brother, and heightened their awareness of the physical and mental challenges associated with the disease. Since his diagnosis, Ally's father has used the phrase 'Shake On' as a reminder to keep moving forward despite the diagnosis, a message that has since become central to Simpson's advocacy efforts. The movement and educational initiative Ally has built continues to evolve, driven by a clear purpose.

"Parkinson's is a disease with ripple effects beyond just the person diagnosed. Families and communities are impacted as they support their loved ones," said Stephanie Paddock, MJFF's vice president of community fundraising and events. "We're so appreciative of every individual that joins us in this important mission to speed Parkinson's research. Because together, we're stronger and can move faster to end this disease."

"We are proud of Ally, not only for the role model she is on the ice and the inspiration she provides to the next generation dreaming of the PWHL, but also for the leadership she shows off the ice," said Sirens General Manager, Pascal Daoust. "Her support of T the Michael J. Fox Foundation is deeply personal and driven by genuine generosity. We admire her commitment to adding her voice and her actions to a cause that already carries so many individual efforts, knowing that when each person contributes to the collective, the result becomes far greater than any single action alone. We fully support Ally in helping build that shared momentum to support today's generation and work toward a better future."

An estimated m ore than six million people worldwide live with Parkinson's disease, a progressive brain disease with no cure. Research in recent years is making substantial progress, bringing tangible new treatments closer to patients' hands. Every dollar helps and brings a cure within reach. Fans and supporters are welcome to join Ally by pledging alongside her this season or by making a one-time donation here, as well as visiting ShakeOn.org to learn more. One hundred per cent of donations go directly to The Michael J. Fox Foundation's research efforts. Sirens and PWHL fans, let's Shake On together!







