New York Sirens Activate Defender Olivia Knowles

Published on December 18, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

New York Sirens News Release







NEW YORK -- The New York Sirens announced today that defender Olivia Knowles has been signed to a Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement. Knowles' activation from the team's Reserve Player list provides the team with defensive depth while rookie Dayle Ross remains on LTIR. In an accompanying move, the team has returned defender Nicole Vallario to the Reserve List.

"Entering her third season in the league, Olivia brings the experience and skill set required to perform at the PWHL level," said General Manager Pascal Daoust. "Olivia's opportunity serves as a reminder that competition in this league remains among the fiercest, and that earning a role at this level is a true privilege."

The Campbell River, BC, native, has been with the Sirens since the beginning of the 2024-25 season, appearing in 12 games with the team. During the inaugural season, the 26-year-old appeared in 20 games for Toronto and recorded one assist.

The Sirens faceoff against the Toronto Sceptres for the final game prior to the holiday break at Prudential Center this Sunday at 12 p.m. EST.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from December 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.