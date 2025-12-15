New York Renews Sirens' Pro Series, Now Presented by Sprouts Farmers Market

NEW YORK - The New York Sirens proudly announce the launch of the "Sirens' Pro Series" second year, an initiative dedicated to inspiring and investing in the next generation of hockey players. The series opened Wednesday, Dec. 10 with Hockey In New Jersey Girl's Program at Essex County Codey Arena, where young athletes hit the ice alongside Sirens pros, Anne Cherkowski, Elle Hartje, and Maddi Wheeler, for an unforgettable night of learning and connection. The initiative is presented by Sprouts Farmers Market, one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States.

"The Sirens Pro Series is back, and this is the kind of opportunity young athletes dream about," said General Manager Pascal Daoust. "Skating with your heroes, learning from world-class players right here in New York and New Jersey it's something we all wish we had at that age. Our athletes bring their passion, their edge, and their identity to every session. These clinics don't just grow the game; they spark inspiration and show what's possible."

This year's youth hockey practice appearances will bring Sirens players to rinks across New York and New Jersey. At each practice, two Sirens players will join local teams for high-energy, hands-on skill sessions before spending time with players and families for photos and autographs. Sprouts will provide co-branded bags with healthy snacks and produce for every participant of the Sirens' Pro Series practices.

Sirens' Pro Series Schedule:

Dec. 10 Hockey In New Jersey Girls Program Codey Arena

Dec. 19 Metro Milita Staten Island Ice Pavillion

Jan. 9 Devils Youth Hockey Codey Arena

Jan. 13 North Park Hockey Veterans Memorial Rink

Jan. 21 New Jersey Colonials Mennen Arena

Feb. 10 Devils Youth Foundation Codey Arena

TBD Jersey Girls Hockey Club RWJ Barnabas Hockey House

TBD Union Thunder Union Sports Arena







