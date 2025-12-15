Charge Sign Olivia Wallin to 10-Day Contract

Published on December 15, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

OTTAWA, ON -The Ottawa Charge announced today that forward Olivia Wallin has been signed to a Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) 10-day contract as the team prepares for its West Coast road games. The move was made to help solidify the team's depth while forward Gabbie Hughes is sidelined day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Wallin, who began the season on the Charge's Reserve Player List, was originally selected by the Seattle Torrent in the sixth round (47th overall) in the 2025 PWHL Draft. The 5'7" right shot forward played one preseason scrimmage with the Torrent, recording a goal on four shots and had a +2 differential in 10:49 minutes of ice-time prior to her release. The 23-year-old from Oakville, ON, finished a five-year NCAA career by scoring 40 points in 39 games with the University of Minnesota-Duluth in 2024-25, which tied for the Bulldogs lead.

