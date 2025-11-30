Ottawa Charge Issues Statements Regarding Head Coach Carla MacLeod's Recent Health News

Ottawa Charge Head Coach Carla MacLeod

OTTAWA, ON - The Ottawa Charge shared the following statements today regarding Head Coach Carla MacLeod's recent health news:

Statement from Charge Head Coach Carla MacLeod

"I want to share some personal news: I was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. Hearing those words was incredibly difficult, but I want everyone to know that I'm going to be okay. I'm incredibly fortunate to have an exceptional medical team guiding me, and together we've built a treatment plan that gives me tremendous confidence in the road ahead. There are still some variables to be determined as we move forward, but my goal-without question-is to be behind the bench as often as possible.

I have the best job on the planet. Coaching the Ottawa Charge and the Czechia Women's National Team is a privilege I cherish deeply. One of my biggest concerns, outside of my own health, was the possibility of not being able to fully support the two programs that mean so much to me. I finally exhaled when my medical team assured me that my treatment should have minimal impact on being present for the Charge season and that I'll still be able to coach Czechia at the Olympic Winter Games in February.

That said, as I begin the treatment phase this week, I will unfortunately have to miss our next game on Tuesday, December 2. The FOMO will be real, but I'm incredibly lucky to be surrounded by world-class players, coaches, and staff who will keep pushing our group forward. Being with this team fuels me, and I intend to stay as connected as I can during treatment.

Thank you in advance for the support and kindness I know our incredible Ottawa community always shows. It means a lot to me."

Statement from Charge General Manager Mike Hirshfeld

"The Charge and League are here to support Carla throughout her treatment. Her strength, resilience, and optimism shine through in the most challenging of circumstances, and we know she'll approach this next chapter with the same determination she brings to everything she does. She has built an incredible coaching staff, including Assistant Coach Haley Irwin, who will serve as Head Coach on Tuesday while Carla begins treatment."

