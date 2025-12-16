PWHL Weekly Notebook

Published on December 15, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) returns to action following the international break with the busiest week of the 2025-26 regular-season schedule. The nine-game slate is highlighted by the launch of the PWHL Takeover Tour© in Halifax and Chicago, the first two of 16 neutral-site games that will be played outside the League's current complement of cities.

PWHL TAKEOVER TOUR

The PWHL will make its debut in Atlantic Canada on Wednesday with the DoorDash PWHL Takeover Tour presented by the Province of Nova Scotia at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax where the Montréal Victoire will take on the Toronto Sceptres. Both teams will host open practices and autograph sessions on Tuesday as part of a community engagement schedule that includes school visits, community clinics, a Coaches Panel and a Business of Women's Sports Panel. Then, on Sunday afternoon, Allstate Arena in Rosemont will welcome the Minnesota Frost and Ottawa Charge. Fans can see the Charge at an open practice and for autographs on Saturday and meet members of both teams who will be in attendance later that night when the AHL's Chicago Wolves take on the Iowa Wild. Chicago and Halifax are two of the seven new cities hosting the PWHL Takeover Tour© this season, and two of five markets that are hosting two games. See the full Takeover Tour schedule and all public events here.

STANDINGS

The Boston Fleet (4-0-0-0) lead the PWHL with 12 points, followed by a four-way tie for second place between Montréal (2-0-0-1), Toronto (2-0-0-2), Minnesota (2-0-0-2) and the New York Sirens (2-0-0-3), each with six points. The Vancouver Goldeneyes (1-1-0-3) have five points, the Seattle Torrent (1-0-1-1) have four points, and Ottawa (1-0-0-3) has three points to round out the standings. This week's action will complete the first 25 games of the season, representing more than 20% of the regular-season schedule. See full PWHL standings here.

STREAKS TO WATCH

The Fleet can set a new team record with a fifth straight win and can become just the second team in PWHL history to earn five straight regulation wins, which would tie Toronto's inaugural season mark. The Goldeneyes can become the first team in PWHL history to win their first three home games of their inaugural season. Follow all PWHL results here.

TOP SCORERS

Frost captain Kendall Coyne Schofield leads the PWHL with four goals and is tied for first with five points alongside alternate captain Kelly Pannek (2G, 3A), teammate Britta Curl-Salemme (5A) and Charge captain Brianne Jenner (2G, 3A). Fleet captain Megan Keller (2G, 2A) and Goldeneyes alternate captain Claire Thompson (2G, 2A) lead all defenders with four points. Fleet forward Abby Newhook (3G) has scored in three straight games and is tied for the rookie scoring lead with Charge defender Rory Guilday (1G, 2A) and Sirens forward Maddi Wheeler (3A). In 16 games this season, 90 different PWHL players have recorded at least one point. See this season's PWHL leaders here.

TOP GOALTENDERS

Boston's Aerin Frankel leads the league with a 4-0 record and two shutouts and is tied for first with Minnesota's Nicole Hensley for the best goals-against-average at 0.50. Hensley leads the way with a .985 save percentage, followed by Frankel at .980 and Montréal's Ann-Renée Desbiens at .964. So far this season, 12 different goaltenders have seen action between the pipes. See this season's PWHL goaltending leaders here.

U.S. SWEEPS RIVALRY SERIES

The U.S. Women's National Team completed a four-game sweep over Canada in the 2025 Rivalry Series following a 10-4 win on Wednesday and a 4-1 victory on Saturday in Edmonton, AB. Minnesota's Taylor Heise collected two assists in both games and led all skaters in the series with nine points (1G, 8A). U.S. and Seattle captain Hilary Knight scored twice on Saturday and finished tied for the series lead with five goals. New York's Sarah Fillier finished as Canada's leading scorer with three points (2G, 1A), with Vancouver's Sophie Jaques tying for the team lead with two goals. Frankel and Ottawa's Gwyneth Philips both earned wins last week and finished the series with two victories apiece. A total of 44 PWHL players were named to December rosters in the final competition between the nations before the 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

WOMEN'S EURO HOCKEY TOUR WRAPS UP

The final leg of the Women's Euro Hockey Tour consisted of six games played Dec. 10-12 between the host Finland, Czechia, Sweden and Switzerland in their final tune up ahead of naming their Olympic rosters. Six PWHL players recorded points, led by Boston's Alina Müller with five (2G, 3A) in three games for Switzerland. Minnesota's Denisa Křížová (1G, 3A), Klára Hymlárová (1G, 1A), Boston's Daniela Pejšová (1G, 1A) and New York's Kristýna Kaltounková (1G) all produced offensively in a pair of wins for Czechia, and Toronto's Sara Hjalmarsson (1G, 1A) contributed to Sweden's two wins.

THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE

PWHL action resumes on Tuesday night with Ottawa's first trip to Vancouver's Pacific Coliseum. The Charge will also visit Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena in one of three Wednesday night games, along with the Takeover Tour between Montréal and Toronto in Halifax, and New York hosting Boston at Prudential Center. On Friday night, the Fleet travel to Minnesota to take on the Frost at Grand Casino Arena, then on Saturday the Goldeneyes host the Victoire for the first time at Pacific Coliseum. The weekend wraps up with three games on Sunday, including the Sceptres at Sirens, Fleet at Torrent, and Charge against Frost in the Takeover Tour in Chicago. Full broadcast details are below and available online here.

Tuesday, December 16 - 10 PM ET

Ottawa Charge at Vancouver Goldeneyes (Pacific Coliseum)

- Canada: Prime Video

- U.S. (Out of Market): FanDuel Sports Network (Detroit, Midwest, North Extra, Ohio, South, Southwest, Sun, West, Wisconsin Extra), NESN+ (Boston), SNP (Pittsburgh)

Wednesday, December 17 - 6:30 PM ET - PWHL Takeover Tour

Montréal Victoire vs. Toronto Sceptres (Scotiabank Centre - Halifax)

- Canada: TSN, RDS

- U.S. (Out of Market): Great Lakes Sports & Entertainment Network, KCRG-TV 9/Ottumwa-Kirksville CW (Iowa), Last Frontier Sports & Entertainment Network (Alaska), North Star Sports & Entertainment Network, Peachtree Sports Network, Rock Entertainment Sports Network, South Texas Sports, Tennessee Valley Sports Network

Wednesday, December 17 - 7 PM ET

Boston Fleet at New York Sirens (Prudential Center)

- Canada: TSN+

- U.S. (In-Market): NESN, MSG

- U.S. (Out of Market): SNP (Pittsburgh)

Wednesday, December 17 - 10 PM ET

Ottawa Charge at Seattle Torrent (Climate Pledge Arena)

- Canada: TSN

- U.S. (In-Market): KONG

- U.S. (Out of Market): NESN (Boston), Scripps Sports, SNP (Pittsburgh)

Friday, December 19 - 8 PM ET

Boston Fleet at Minnesota Frost (Grand Casino Arena)

- Canada: TSN

- U.S. (In-Market): NESN, FanDuel Sports Network North, FOX 9+

- U.S. (Out of Market): FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, Matrix Midwest (St. Louis), SNP (Pittsburgh)

Saturday, December 20 - 3 PM ET

Montréal Victoire at Vancouver Goldeneyes (Pacific Coliseum)

- Canada: CBC, CBC Gem, Radio-Canada

- U.S. (Out of Market): FanDuel Sports Network (Detroit Extra, Florida, Midwest Extra, North Extra, Ohio, South, Southwest, West, Wisconsin Extra), FOX 11+ Los Angeles, Matrix Midwest (St. Louis), NESN+ (Boston), SNP (Pittsburgh)

Sunday, December 21 - 12 PM ET

Toronto Sceptres at New York Sirens (Prudential Center)

- Canada: TSN

- U.S. (In-Market): MSG, My9

Sunday, December 21 - 2 PM ET - PWHL Takeover Tour

Ottawa Charge vs. Minnesota Frost (Allstate Arena - Chicago)

- Canada: Sportsnet ONE

- U.S. (In-Market): FanDuel Sports Network North, FOX 9+, Fox Chicago Plus

- U.S. (Out of Market): FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, FOX 10 Xtra Phoenix, Matrix Midwest (St. Louis), NESN (Boston), Scripps Sports (excludes Denver), SNP+ (Pittsburgh)

Sunday, December 21 - 5 PM ET

Boston Fleet at Seattle Torrent (Climate Pledge Arena)

- Canada: Sportsnet ONE

- U.S. (In-Market): NESN+, FOX 13+

- U.S. (Out of Market): Last Frontier Sports & Entertainment Network (Alaska), Matrix Midwest (St. Louis), SNP+ (Pittsburgh)

Fans around the world can continue to follow every game live via the PWHL YouTube channel and thepwhl.com, with the exception of Canada, and in Czechia and Slovakia - where Nova Sport will continue to carry games locally.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from December 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.