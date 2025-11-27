Jenner Delivers Four Points in Charge's 5-1 Win over Goldeneyes

Published on November 26, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Ottawa Charge News Release









Ottawa Charge forward Brianne Jenner

(Ottawa Charge) Ottawa Charge forward Brianne Jenner(Ottawa Charge)

OTTAWA, ON - Brianne Jenner tied a PWHL single-game record with a four-point performance to pace the Ottawa Charge to a 5-1 win over the Goldeneyes on Wednesday night at TD Place. The Charge captain scored the team's first goal of the season - a power play marker - their first shorthanded 'jailbreak' goal into an empty-net and added two assists. The five-goal output by Ottawa is the highest in the PWHL through six games and is just four days removed from a shutout loss in their home opener against New York. Vancouver played their first-ever road game and suffered their first-ever loss following an opening night win at home over Seattle. The Charge built a 3-0 lead with Jenner's first period goal, a second period tally from Mannon McMahon, and a third period goal at 1:19 by Rebecca Leslie. Claire Thompson put the Goldeneyes on the board with the team's first-ever road goal and power play goal at 7:12 to cut the deficit to 3-1. Anna Meixner extended the Charge lead to 4-1 at 14:38, then Jenner capped the scoring with her second goal at 18:12 of the final frame. Ottawa rookie defender Rory Guilday and veteran forward Gabbie Hughes both had two assists. Gwyneth Philips needed just 18 saves to pick up her first win of the season for Ottawa, while Vancouver's Emerance Maschmeyer stopped 30 shots in her return to the nation's capital.

QUOTES

Ottawa captain Brianne Jenner on her four-point game: "I set a lot of goals in terms of my process, but no so much on outcome. I try to focus on the details that I am doing to help our team win. The power play is something that we've been working on in practice. We wanted to create momentum for the team. To be able to execute Gabbie's (Hughes) draw like we did, and Rory (Guilday) did and then just put one puck on net quickly, it was part of the process that we we're focusing on. It was nice to see that pay off."

Charge Head Coach Carla MacLeod on moving Brianne Jenner to center for this game: "We're always trying to find the right chemistry and put players in a position to be successful. She's got such a history of playing both wing and center. It sparked from a conversation we had with her a couple of days ago. I thought it would give us a different look. Obviously, she ran with it and her line was tremendous tonight."

Goldeneyes alternate captain Claire Thompson on scoring on the power play: "We had a few power plays. [On Thompson's goal] we had a lot of good movement. We had a great net front presence and I saw a shooting lane and I took it."

Vancouver Head Coach Brian Idalski on takeaways from the game: "It's early in the year, but sometimes we have a tendency to want to make an extra play, because we can and we're skilled. Sometimes simple is what's best. I thought when we were playing a little bit like them and getting pucks deep and attacking quick in transition, we looked like a good hockey team. We're still sorting some things out, but for the most part, I thought there was some good opportunities to grow our roster, to grow our game and get everyone involved. We'll take the positives, and we'll work on the things we can tighten up."

NOTABLES

Brianne Jenner became just the sixth player in PWHL history and first member of the Charge to record a four-point performance. The Charge captain and all-time leading scorer in an Ottawa uniform matched her multi-point game total from the entire 2024-25 season tonight. Last season, it took her 10 games before scoring her first goal, while her only multi-point effort (1G, 1A) came in her 22nd game.

Rory Guilday became the first Charge defender to record a point this season and the PWHL's first defender with a two-assist performance. The fifth overall selection is also the first rookie defender to find the scoresheet to open the season.

Gabbie Hughes recorded two assists for the second time in her career, with the first occurrence last season on Mar. 22 in a 5-2 win over New York. The Charge forward, who recently inked a contract extension through 2026-27, led the team with four power play assists last season and tied for the team lead with 11 helpers overall.

Mannon McMahon scored Ottawa's second goal on home ice one year after scoring the team's first home goal of the 2024-25 campaign. All six of her goals, including one postseason tally, have been scored at TD Place.

Rebecca Leslie scored her first goal of the season to match her 27-game total during the 2024-25 campaign. The Ottawa native found the back of the net in her 22nd game last season, then scored twice during the 2025 PWHL Playoffs.

Anna Meixner also scored tonight to match her 28-game goal total from 2024-25, with last season's tally coming in the Austrian's fifth career PWHL game.

Stephanie Markowski picked up her first assist of the season after tying for third among rookie defenders last season with four.

Claire Thompson has scored in back-to-back games to open the season for Vancouver and leads all PWHL defenders with three points. Last season, the Defender of the Year finalist scored four goals, including one power play marker, in 30 games for Minnesota.

Michela Cava picked up her first assist of the season for Vancouver after finishing fifth on Minnesota with 10 in 30 games in 2024-25.

Michelle Karvinen recorded her first career PWHL point in her second career game. The seventh overall pick became the first of four forwards selected in the first round of the 2025 PWHL Draft to record a point so far this season.

Two Ottawa players made their PWHL debuts tonight including second-round pick Anna Shokhina who had one shot and one minor penalty at forward, and Richmond, BC native Kathryn Reilly who had three shots and was a plus-2 on defense.

Anna Segedi made her PWHL debut tonight for Vancouver and had two shots on goal. One week ago today, the third-round pick was acquired by the Goldeneyes in a preseason trade with Minnesota for Denisa Křížová.

Gwyneth Philips earned her ninth career win and fifth with fewer than 20 saves.

Emerance Maschmeyer made 30 saves for the 12th time in her career, with the first 11 coming in an Ottawa uniform.

Ashton Bell and Tereza Vanišová also returned for their first games in Ottawa as members of the Goldeneyes and each recorded one shot on goal.

Sarah Nurse was scratched from Vancouver's lineup just days after scoring the first goal in team history. The forward is listed day-to-day with an upper body injury.

There have been two major penalties recorded in the first six games of the PWHL season, and both have been assessed to Ottawa's opponents in each of the team's first two games at home.

THREE STARS

Brianne Jenner (OTT) 2G, 2A

Rory Guilday (OTT) 2A

Gabbie Hughes (OTT) 2A

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

Vancouver: Saturday, Nov. 29 at New York at 12 p.m. ET

Ottawa: Tuesday, Dec. 2 vs. Minnesota at 7 p.m. ET

Images from this story







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from November 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.