Seattle Torrent to Host First-Ever Home Opener on Friday at Climate Pledge Arena

Published on November 26, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Seattle Torrent News Release







SEATTLE - Professional women's hockey will officially arrive in Seattle on Friday! After playing their first-ever game in Vancouver last Friday, the Seattle Torrent will host their inaugural home opening game at Climate Pledge Arena on Friday, Nov. 28 at 1 p.m. PT vs. the two-time defending Walter Cup Champion Minnesota Frost.

The historic day has the potential to rewrite the record books, with multiple attendance records poised to be broken, including the U.S. attendance record for professional women's hockey previously set at 14,288 during the Detroit Takeover Tour stop (Mar. 16, 2025). Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena already holds the attendance record for a national women's hockey game played on U.S. ice, set on Nov. 20, 2022, when 14,551 fans watched the American women sweep a third straight game against Canada in the Rivalry Series.

A variety of ticket options are available for the Climate Pledge Arena opener and four consecutive home games that follow (December 3, 17, 21, and 23). For information on Season Ticket Memberships, Partial Season Ticket Packages, 3-Game Mini Packs, and Single Game Tickets, please visit thepwhl.com/tickets.

Torrent players are anticipating a loud home-ice atmosphere this Friday. Following the team's season opening game in Vancouver, Torrent Captain Hilary Knight commented on home ice expectations, "Definitely louder at Climate Pledge. Relying on our fans to show up and show out for us. We're really looking forward to playing at home and having our home opener. That building, I've had the opportunity to play in it twice now, and I can't hear a thing down there." (A clip of the comment is available on Torrent social media here).

Fans are encouraged to arrive at Climate Pledge Arena early, with gates opening at 11:30 a.m. PT for a special home opening ceremony where every Torrent player will be introduced, ahead of a ceremonial puck drop and anthem performances. With a new Torrent section and jersey wall at Climate Pledge Arena's Team Store, Seattle fans can also shop in-person for their new game day fit!

For festivities before gates open, fans can visit Queen Anne Beerhall, Rough & Tumble, and Tom's Watch Bar for official Torrent pre-game hype parties.

For those who cannot make it to the game in person, the following channels will be carrying the game:

U.S. (Seattle):FOX 13+

U.S. (Out of Market):FOX 9+ Minneapolis, FanDuel Sports Network (NorthE, WisconsinE), Last Frontier Sports & Entertainment Network (Alaska), NESN+ (Boston), SNP+ (Pittsburgh)

Canada:Sportsnet ONE

Fans around the world can follow every game live via the PWHL YouTube channel andthepwhl.com (except for Canada, Czechia, and Slovakia)







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from November 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.