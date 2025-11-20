Seattle Torrent announce 2025-26 Roster

Published on November 20, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

SEATTLE - The Seattle Torrent today announced its official roster ahead of the start of the 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. The 23-player active roster features 13 forwards, 7 defenders and three goaltenders.

"It's a special honor to announce Seattle's first ever PWHL roster. This is a competitive group with the determination to make an immediate impact in this league," said Seattle Torrent General Manager Meghan Turner. "We're proud to forge a new path in a market with such a rich history of support for women's sports. We can't wait to hit the ice, show our fans who we are, and define what Torrent hockey means."

Following Training Camp, the Torrent signed Forwards Lily Delianedis, Brooke Bryant and Marah Wagner as well as defender Lyndie Lobdell to 1-year Standard Player Agreements to complete its active roster. The team also signed Defender Anna Wilgren through the 2026-27 season. Forwards Jada Habisch, Sydney Langseth and Defender Emily Zumwinkle signed Reserve Player contracts.

The Seattle Torrent will open the 2025-26 regular season on November 21 against the Vancouver Goldeneyes at Pacific Coliseum. The team's inaugural home opener is scheduled for November 28 against the Minnesota Frost at Climate Pledge Arena.

2025-26 Seattle Torrent Roster:  

Forwards (13):  

Lily Delianedis

Natalie Snodgrass

Jessie Eldridge

Jenna Buglioni

Mikyla Grant-Mentis

Brooke Bryant

Hannah Bilka

Hilary Knight

Alex Carpenter

Marah Wagner

Lexie Adzija

Julia Gosling

Danielle Serdachny

Defenders (7):  

Aneta Tejralova

Cayla Barnes

Anna Wilgren

Emily Brown

Mariah Keopple

Lyndie Lobdell

Megan Carter

Goaltenders (3):

Corinne Schroeder

Hannah Murphy

Carly Jackson

Reserves (3): 

Emily Zumwinkle

Jada Habisch

Sydney Langseth

Staff:

General Manager Meghan Turner

Head Coach Steve O'Rourke

Assistant Coach Christine Bumstead

Assistant Coach Clayton Beddoes

Video Coach Johnathan Moran

Goalie Coach Sheldon Goertzen

Player Development Coach Karl Linden







