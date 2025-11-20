Seattle Torrent announce 2025-26 Roster
Published on November 20, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)
Seattle Torrent News Release
SEATTLE - The Seattle Torrent today announced its official roster ahead of the start of the 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. The 23-player active roster features 13 forwards, 7 defenders and three goaltenders.
"It's a special honor to announce Seattle's first ever PWHL roster. This is a competitive group with the determination to make an immediate impact in this league," said Seattle Torrent General Manager Meghan Turner. "We're proud to forge a new path in a market with such a rich history of support for women's sports. We can't wait to hit the ice, show our fans who we are, and define what Torrent hockey means."
Following Training Camp, the Torrent signed Forwards Lily Delianedis, Brooke Bryant and Marah Wagner as well as defender Lyndie Lobdell to 1-year Standard Player Agreements to complete its active roster. The team also signed Defender Anna Wilgren through the 2026-27 season. Forwards Jada Habisch, Sydney Langseth and Defender Emily Zumwinkle signed Reserve Player contracts.
The Seattle Torrent will open the 2025-26 regular season on November 21 against the Vancouver Goldeneyes at Pacific Coliseum. The team's inaugural home opener is scheduled for November 28 against the Minnesota Frost at Climate Pledge Arena.
To stay up to date on the latest ticketing information, including partial season ticket packages, fans can sign up for the official Seattle Torrent newsletter, The Current, here.
2025-26 Seattle Torrent Roster:
Forwards (13):
Lily Delianedis
Natalie Snodgrass
Jessie Eldridge
Jenna Buglioni
Mikyla Grant-Mentis
Brooke Bryant
Hannah Bilka
Hilary Knight
Alex Carpenter
Marah Wagner
Lexie Adzija
Julia Gosling
Danielle Serdachny
Defenders (7):
Aneta Tejralova
Cayla Barnes
Anna Wilgren
Emily Brown
Mariah Keopple
Lyndie Lobdell
Megan Carter
Goaltenders (3):
Corinne Schroeder
Hannah Murphy
Carly Jackson
Reserves (3):
Emily Zumwinkle
Jada Habisch
Sydney Langseth
Staff:
General Manager Meghan Turner
Head Coach Steve O'Rourke
Assistant Coach Christine Bumstead
Assistant Coach Clayton Beddoes
Video Coach Johnathan Moran
Goalie Coach Sheldon Goertzen
Player Development Coach Karl Linden
Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from November 20, 2025
- Ottawa Charge Announce 2025-26 Roster - Ottawa Charge
- Seattle Torrent announce 2025-26 Roster - Seattle Torrent
- New York Sirens Announce 2025-26 Roster - New York Sirens
- Minnesota Frost Announce 2025-26 Roster - Minnesota Frost
- Boston Fleet announce 2025-26 Roster - Boston Fleet
- Toronto Sceptres Announce 2025-26 Roster - Toronto Sceptres
- Montréal Victoire Announce 2025-26 Roster - Montreal Victoire
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Torrent Stories
- Seattle Torrent announce 2025-26 Roster
- Seattle Torrent Announce Training Camp Roster Updates
- Seattle Wins Preseason Scrimmage 4-2 in Rematch against Vancouver
- Seattle Torrent Name Hilary Knight as First-Ever Captain
- PWHL Unveils Seattle Torrent in Expansion Team Identity Launch