Seattle Torrent Name Hilary Knight as First-Ever Captain

Published on November 14, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

SEATTLE, WA -The Seattle Torrent has announced the appointment of veteran forward Hilary Knight as captain ahead of the 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season.

Knight is no stranger to having the 'C' on her jersey, having captained the Boston Fleet in its first two PWHL seasons - where she led the team to the Walter Cup Finals in its first season - and as Team USA's captain since 2023, leading the team to gold at the 2023 and 2025 IIHF Women's World Championships.

The Sun Valley, ID native was a finalist for the 2024-25 PWHL Forward of the Year and Billie Jean King MVP awards, before becoming the first player to sign with the Seattle Torrent ahead of the team's inaugural campaign.

"As a trailblazer in our sport, I can't think of someone better to be the first-ever captain of the Seattle Torrent," said Torrent GM Meghan Turner. "Hilary will set the tone for this team and this organization in our inaugural season. We're excited to see her leadership on full display."

In 54 career regular-season games, Knight has tallied 40 points (21G, 19A), including finishing the 2024-25 season tied for the league lead with 29 points (15G, 14A) in 30 games, and tied for second in goals.

"It's a huge honor to lead what is already a phenomenal group," said Knight. "And to do it in an inaugural season in a city and region that has such a deep, rich history of women's sports legacies is incredible.

Internationally, Knight has represented the United States at four-straight Olympics, winning one gold and three silver medals, and at a record 15 IIHF Women's World Championships, capturing 10 golds and five silvers. She is the tournament's all-time leader in goals, assists and points, and holds the record for most Olympic games played by a U.S. women's hockey player.

Knight will debut the 'C' on her Torrent jersey when the puck drops for Seattle's inaugural campaign at Vancouver's Pacific Coliseum on Friday, Nov. 21, ahead of its first-ever home game on Friday, Nov. 28 at 1 p.m. PT at Climate Pledge Arena.

