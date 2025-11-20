Seattle Torrent Name Alex Carpenter and Emily Brown Alternate Captains

Published on November 20, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Seattle Torrent News Release







SEATTLE - The Seattle Torrent have announced the appointment of forward Alex Carpenter and defender Emily Brown as alternate captains ahead of the team's inaugural Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season.

Carpenter - an alternate captain with the New York Sirens (2024, 2024-25) and Team USA, and captain at Boston College, and Brown - captain at the University of Minnesota - join Torrent captain Hilary Knight to round out Seattle's first-ever leadership group heading into the team's historic first-ever game on Friday.

"The addition of Alex and Emily to our leadership core are strong compliments to Hilary, and together, we are confident this trio will establish the team culture and style of play we are working to make Seattle known for," said Seattle Torrent General Manager Meghan Turner. "Alex is a true competitor, leading by example in her play and work ethic and demonstrating the identity we're looking to build on the ice. Emily is a consistent team-first player, exemplified by her hard plays and defensive reliability, while always radiating positivity. The balance of these leaders will bring a strong and steady foundation to our locker room every day."

Carpenter was one of the first five inaugural signees with the Torrent after spending the first two PWHL seasons as alternate captain of the New York Sirens. A First Team All-Star and finalist for both the Forward of the Year and the Billie Jean King MVP awards, Carpenter ranks third all-time in PWHL career points with 43 in 50 games played and third in career points-per-game average at 0.86.

The 31-year-old from North Reading, MA, was also part of the leadership core at Boston College during her junior and senior seasons, during which time she received the 2015 Patty Kazmaier Award as the nation's top female hockey player. Internationally, Carpenter has been an alternate for Team USA, most recently claiming gold at the 2025 World Championships.

"It's really special to be named an assistant captain for the first team out here in Seattle," said Carpenter. "This is an awesome group to work with and we're really excited to get started."

Brown was selected by the Torrent in the expansion draft after two seasons with the Boston Fleet. The 26-year-old from Blaine, MN is known as one of the most hard-nosed shutdown defenders in the league, playing an important role in the Fleet's Walter Cup finals appearance in the inaugural PWHL season. Brown's reliability on the blue line was showcased during her University of Minnesota career where she spent three seasons as captain or assistant captain, finishing her collegiate career second in program history in games-played (167). She most recently represented the U.S. at the 2022-2023 Rivalry Series.

"I'm really excited and honored to be named an assistant captain of the Seattle Torrent," said Brown. "We've got a great group of players and I'm excited to officially get underway tomorrow in Vancouver."

After opening the season at Vancouver's Pacific Coliseum, Seattle returns to home ice at Climate Pledge Arena for its home opener on Friday, Nov. 28 at 1 p.m. PT, followed by four consecutive home games for fans to get their fill of Torrent action live (December 3, 17, 21, and 23).







