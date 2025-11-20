Vancouver Goldeneyes Announce 2025-26 Roster
Published on November 20, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)
Vancouver Goldeneyes News Release
VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Goldeneyes today announced its official roster ahead of the start of the 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. The team's total roster of 26 players includes 23 active players that will open the season and consists of 13 forwards, seven defenders and three goaltenders.
"We had a very competitive training camp with a high calibre group of players," said Goldeneyes General Manager Cara Gardner Morey. "Our roster for the 2025-26 season is fast, physical and skilled, with a solid defensive foundation and an exciting forward corps. We can't wait to introduce this group to Vancouver when they take to the ice for our first game tomorrow at the Pacific Coliseum."
Following Training Camp, the Goldeneyes signed forwards Katie Chan and goaltender Kimberly Newell to one-year Standard Player Agreements. The team also signed forwards Brianna Brooks, Darcie Lappan, and Malia Schneider to Reserve Player contracts, with Lappan immediately activated in place of defender Nina Jobst-Smith who will begin the season on long-term injured reserve.
The Goldeneyes have also announced the addition of Myles Fitzgerald as an Assistant Coach following the preseason departure of Brendon Knight. From Port Alberni, BC, Fitzgerald joins the team from the University of British Columbia's men's hockey team. Additional coaching highlights include three years with the Chinese women's national team where he helped lead the program to top division promotion in 2023 as an assistant coach and also served as head coach of China's U18 women's team in 2025.
"We're excited to have Myles join our staff and bring his skills coaching and player development experience to the team," said Gardner Morey. "He is well-respected amongst players, and has worked in all levels of the game, including professional and international women's hockey. His previous experience coaching several of our players and his work developing players' offensive side will be an asset to our team."
The Goldeneyes will open the 2025-26 regular season on Friday, Nov. 21 against the Seattle Torrent at the Pacific Coliseum at 7 p.m. PT. View the full 2025-26 Vancouver Goldeneyes schedule here.
Season Ticket Memberships, Partial Season Ticket Packages, 3-Game Mini Packs and Single Game Tickets are available now at thepwhl.com/tickets. Click here for more information. Fans can stay up to date on detailed ticketing information by signing up for the Vancouver Goldeneyes email list here.
2025-26 Vancouver Goldeneyes Roster:
Forwards (13):
Abby Boreen
Michela Cava
Katie Chan
Izzy Daniel
Jenn Gardiner
Michelle Karvinen
Darcie Lappan *
Brooke McQuigge
Hannah Miller
Sarah Nurse
Gabby Rosenthal
Anna Segedi
Tereza Vanišová
Defenders (7):
Sydney Bard
Ashton Bell
Mellissa Channell-Watkins
Emma Greco
Sophie Jaques
Madison Samoskevich
Claire Thompson
Goaltenders (3):
Kristen Campbell
Emerance Maschmeyer
Kimberly Newell
LTIR (1):
Nina Jobst-Smith
Reserves (2):
Brianna Brooks
Malia Schneider
*Denotes Reserve Player activation
Staff:
General Manager - Cara Gardner Morey
Head Coach - Brian Idalski
Assistant Coach - BJ Adams
Assistant Coach - Myles Fitzgerald
Head Strength & Conditioning Coach - Shannon MacAulay
Goalie Coach - Joey Ali
Video Coach - Andrew Boucher
Senior Advisor to the General Manager - Kathy Pippy
