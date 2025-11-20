Vancouver Goldeneyes Announce 2025-26 Roster

November 20, 2025

VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Goldeneyes today announced its official roster ahead of the start of the 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. The team's total roster of 26 players includes 23 active players that will open the season and consists of 13 forwards, seven defenders and three goaltenders.

"We had a very competitive training camp with a high calibre group of players," said Goldeneyes General Manager Cara Gardner Morey. "Our roster for the 2025-26 season is fast, physical and skilled, with a solid defensive foundation and an exciting forward corps. We can't wait to introduce this group to Vancouver when they take to the ice for our first game tomorrow at the Pacific Coliseum."

Following Training Camp, the Goldeneyes signed forwards Katie Chan and goaltender Kimberly Newell to one-year Standard Player Agreements. The team also signed forwards Brianna Brooks, Darcie Lappan, and Malia Schneider to Reserve Player contracts, with Lappan immediately activated in place of defender Nina Jobst-Smith who will begin the season on long-term injured reserve.

The Goldeneyes have also announced the addition of Myles Fitzgerald as an Assistant Coach following the preseason departure of Brendon Knight. From Port Alberni, BC, Fitzgerald joins the team from the University of British Columbia's men's hockey team. Additional coaching highlights include three years with the Chinese women's national team where he helped lead the program to top division promotion in 2023 as an assistant coach and also served as head coach of China's U18 women's team in 2025.

"We're excited to have Myles join our staff and bring his skills coaching and player development experience to the team," said Gardner Morey. "He is well-respected amongst players, and has worked in all levels of the game, including professional and international women's hockey. His previous experience coaching several of our players and his work developing players' offensive side will be an asset to our team."

The Goldeneyes will open the 2025-26 regular season on Friday, Nov. 21 against the Seattle Torrent at the Pacific Coliseum at 7 p.m. PT. View the full 2025-26 Vancouver Goldeneyes schedule here.

2025-26 Vancouver Goldeneyes Roster:

Forwards (13):

Abby Boreen

Michela Cava

Katie Chan

Izzy Daniel

Jenn Gardiner

Michelle Karvinen

Darcie Lappan *

Brooke McQuigge

Hannah Miller

Sarah Nurse

Gabby Rosenthal

Anna Segedi

Tereza Vanišová

Defenders (7):

Sydney Bard

Ashton Bell

Mellissa Channell-Watkins

Emma Greco

Sophie Jaques

Madison Samoskevich

Claire Thompson

Goaltenders (3):

Kristen Campbell

Emerance Maschmeyer

Kimberly Newell

LTIR (1):

Nina Jobst-Smith

Reserves (2):

Brianna Brooks

Malia Schneider

*Denotes Reserve Player activation

Staff:

General Manager - Cara Gardner Morey

Head Coach - Brian Idalski

Assistant Coach - BJ Adams

Assistant Coach - Myles Fitzgerald

Head Strength & Conditioning Coach - Shannon MacAulay

Goalie Coach - Joey Ali

Video Coach - Andrew Boucher

Senior Advisor to the General Manager - Kathy Pippy







