PWHL's Vancouver Goldeneyes and Seattle Torrent Face off on Friday in Inaugural Sold-Out Game

Published on November 20, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Vancouver Goldeneyes News Release







VANCOUVER - Professional women's hockey officially arrives to the West Coast! The PWHL's first two expansion teams - the Vancouver Goldeneyes and the Seattle Torrent - open their inaugural seasons at 7 p.m. PT on Friday at Vancouver's Pacific Coliseum. Featuring rosters filled with star power, competitive veterans, and high-calibre rookies, get set for a budding Pacific Northwest rivalry.

Fans are encouraged to arrive at the Pacific Coliseum early to enjoy fan festivities outside the arena and a historic inaugural pre-game ceremony inside before the puck drops. The arena doors open to fans at 5:30 p.m., while exciting festivities take place in the plaza featuring an autograph session with three-time Olympic gold medalist and Team Canada forward, Meghan Agosta; Jocks in Jills' Tessa Bonhomme and Julia Tocheri on-site; the grand opening of the Goldeneyes retail store; food trucks and new PNE food items; and fan activations.

While Vancouver home opener ticket inventory is sold out, fans are encouraged to explore pro-rated Season Ticket Memberships, Mini-Packs, and Single Game Ticket optionshere.The Goldeneyes return to Pacific Coliseum for a three-game stretch on Saturday, Dec. 6 (Kids Takeover Day), Tuesday, Dec. 16 (Inaugural Season Mini-Banner giveaway for first 6,000 fans), and Saturday, Dec. 20 (full schedule here). Fans can tune in to this historic game on live on the following channels:

Canada:TSN

U.S. (Seattle):KONG-TV

U.S. (Out of Market):NESN+, Scripps (Denver, Detroit, Tampa)

Fans around the world can continue to follow every game live via the PWHL YouTube channel andthepwhl.com (except for Canada, Czechia, and Slovakia)







